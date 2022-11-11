GWM and HAVAL Reshaping the future of motoring

GWM and HAVAL, have recently won a host of outstanding accolades, and have just reached record sales for October 2022.

In the competitive and well-contested South African automobile market, GWM and HAVAL are reshaping a bold and exciting course for the future of the automotive industry in South Africa. We continue to demonstrate an unwavering commitment to offering uncompromising levels of driving excellence, enjoyment, and advanced technology.

The National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (NAAMSA) on the 28th of October 2022 hosted the much-anticipated inaugural NAAMSA Accelerator Awards.

The Accelerator Awards, according to NAAMSA CEO Mikel Mabasa, is set to become the country’s pre-imminent objective, fact-based, and most prestigious motoring competition in the country.

GWM and HAVAL received top honors in the following categories:

HAVAL Windhoek: Nominated for the most-improved light commercial dealer of the year. New vehicle sales: HAVAL Jolion was also nominated for the passenger newcomer of the year award against the Ferrari SF90, Toyota Starlet, KIA Pegas, and Mitsubishi Xpander.

2022 has been an industrious year for GWM and HAVAL brands and the hard work is paying off.

HAVAL Motors South Africa has maintained a top 10 ranking on the NAAMSA report in 2022, as well as cracking the top 5 in January and the top 6 in October respectively.

The record results of vehicle sales for October further demonstrate the dominance across the automotive landscape in South Africa. With South African consumers firmly behind GWM and HAVAL, the company’s promise of reshaping tomorrow is not only being achieved but is nothing short of inspiring.

Source: HAVAL