Gundle makes plastic work for the farmer

The right place to obtain all farming aids made of plastic is Gundle. Gundle manufactures plastic silage covers, packaging for dairy bags and vegetable bags, linings for earth dams and many more.

Greenhouse plastic

“Gundle’s best-known product among the farmers is our greenhouse plastic, called Evadek. We also have a Durasol range,” says Rudi Jansen van Vuuren, Gundle’s Agricultural Sales Manager.

This greenhouse plastic is manufactured to suit South Africa’s weather conditions and Gundle also uses the latest technology in UV stabilisers to ensure a longer life for the plastic. It is guaranteed for three years.

The Evadek plastic is 200 microns thick and available in several widths and lengths, depending on the farmer’s specifications.

“If this plastic tears, the farmer can fix it with repair tape,” adds Rudi.

The colours of the plastic differ depending on the application. “Greenhouse plastic for the production of general vegetables is transparent. For sweet peppers, tomatoes and cucumbers, a milky white colour is preferable, and the green tint colour with breakthrough properties is suitable for flowers.

Gundle only manufactures the materials. The erection has to be done by the farmer himself or a contractor. “The product can be purchased from co-operatives throughout the country.”

Plastics for earth dams

Gundle’s plastic linings for earth dams are extremely popular and are installed by their own teams.” The 1 mm thickness is guaranteed for 10 to 15 years, 1,5 mm for 15 to 20 years and 2 mm for 20 years, “says Rudi.

The ultraviolet resistant linings have been developed to withstand a wide range of weather conditions and are flexible and durable. Farmers from all over the country are using the liners with great success for their earth dams. One of the important features of Gundle’s lining is that it is constructed to allow easy testing of welded joints to ensure water tightness and durability.

Order your plastic requisites today. Contact Rudi Jansen van Vuuren at rudi@gundleapi.co.za or 011-813-2180.