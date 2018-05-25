Goscor displays best technology at NAMPO

This post is also available in: Afrikaans

Quality, reliable solutions and service to the farmer are Goscor’s goals. Goscor offers farmers the benefit of only the best international mechanisation solutions, backed by expertise and the best possible service.

Here are some of Goscor’s products that impressed farmers at NAMPO:

Goscor cleaning equipment

Goscor is the sole supplier of the reliable Italian high pressure washer, called Maer. The Maer range includes the following: electric, petrol and diesel-driven versions from 220 to 380V and pressure ratios from 100 to 500 bar.

“The agricultural industry is a traditional market for high pressure washers because farmers have to ensure that their expensive machinery such as harvesters, sprayers and tractors are maintained daily by removing dirty particles, dust and general dirt,” says Goscor’s National Sales Director, Peter Esterhuizen.

High pressure washers are also a necessity for livestock farmers because pig housing, chicken coops and milking parlours must comply with local and international hygiene and cleanliness standards. During NAMPO, Goscor’s high-pressure washer specialist, Juan du Toit, was ready to answer farmers’ questions.

Goscor landscaping equipment

“Goscor’s landscaping equipment, SANY, is a fairly new addition to the Goscor range,” said André Steenkamp, ​​National Sales Manager.

SANY is a Chinese manufacturer with a product range that includes: mechanical excavators, (road) graders, rigid dump trucks, front end loaders, rollers, road-makers, street compacters, cranes, harbour machinery, pile drivers and concrete pumps.

SANY has 25 manufacturing plants and their equipment is exported to 150 countries.

The SANY excavator series in South Africa starts with the SY75, and even goes as heavy as the 75 tonne SY750. However, the farmer will be interested in smaller machines starting at SY75. This is a 7,5 tonne excavator and it digs trenches better than any TLB. The machine is light and can easily be moved to different locations. SANY machines have Isuzu engines, which means that parts are readily accessible and affordable.

Bobcat

“Bobcat is the perfect solution to many problems,” said Brian Rachman, General Manager of Goscor in KwaZulu-Natal. Bobcat is the number one compact material handling machine in the world. It is built in America and Europe, and one of their range of machines will fit your needs perfectly. The range includes: skid loaders, compact excavators, telescopic handlers and backacters.

“Our machines can lift all types of material for all types of work to heights of up to 18 m,” says Brian.

Bobcat has the best resale value, the widest model range in machines as well as attachments, low operating costs, good after-sales service, versatility and availability at extremely competitive prices.

Goscor forklifts

This unit of Goscor has been providing reliable equipment to farmers for more than 30 years, and a competent technical support team ensures that the equipment stays working. Only reliable forklifts and warehouse equipment such as the Doosan and Crown brands are provided, and any farmer who wants to move products or equipment in warehouses can count on Goscor’s equipment.

Goscor-rental company

If the farmer does not need equipment on his farm full-time, Goscor’s rental company is the right option to choose. The rental company rents out forklifts and sells refurbished second-hand forklifts.

Goscor power products

Goscor power products distribute five major brands, called Weima, Rato, Lutian, H-Power and Meiwa, which were all shown at NAMPO this year. Last year’s launch of the Weima diesel engine range from 2,98 to 9,69 kW is complemented by the latest launch of a brand new high-pressure firefighter with a 2,98 kW diesel engine.

“This will demonstrate the full range of the Weima diesel series for the farming community,” said Mark Bester, Managing Director of Goscor power products.

Goscor firefighters work at a pressure of 35 to 50 bar with a flow rate of 20 to 41 litres per minute and are available with tank sizes from 620 to 1 000 litres.

“We already have a petrol powered firefighter, and decided to introduce a new diesel version, specifically for the agricultural industry. It is not only about the reduced fuel costs, but also about a safer option,” says Mark.

“We not only offer quality products, but our prices are also very competitive. We understand that the agricultural industry has suffered recently and therefore we are pleased that our product range is the most affordable option for a farmer.” said Mark.

Goscor compressed air systems

Goscor’s compressed air systems are proud suppliers of the Sullair and Ozen compressed air systems and construction equipment. They also produce and repair all kinds of large compressors. The equipment available: compressors, vacuum pumps, driers and filters, construction equipment and booster screw compressors.