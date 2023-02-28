Goodyear South Africa tyres certified Proudly South African

Tyres produced locally by Goodyear South Africa have been certified ‘Proudly South African’ by the country’s official buy local advocacy campaign, Proudly South African.

The certification means Goodyear’s tyres that are pressed out of the company’s manufacturing plant in Kariega, which include consumer and Off-The-Road (OTR) Bias tyres, are deemed as meeting local content thresholds and, more importantly, quality standards.

It serves to note that Goodyear is currently the only tyre manufacturer that produces Off-The-Road Bias (OTR) tyres in South Africa. OTR tyres are fitted on heavy duty vehicles, such as mining vehicles, which are vital to the daily operations in the mines of South Africa and elsewhere on the continent.

“At Goodyear, we understand that local production is an important driver of our country’s economy and job creation for our people. Having Goodyear tyres, which are manufactured in the Kariega plant, certified Proudly South African is a huge milestone in our 75-year-old presence in the country and is another demonstration of our commitment to the economic development of South Africa” says Richard Fourie, Managing Director, Goodyear South Africa.

Goodyear takes great pride in its role as a key contributor to the South African automotive industry and economy for 75 years and counting. The first Goodyear tyre produced in South Africa rolled off the press in 1948. Today, Goodyear has grown to over 1000-persons strong in South Africa and produces over 2 million tyres annually in the country. “As an organization created to promote local industries and products, we are pleased to see that one more multinational is committed to the sustainable development of South Africa’s manufacturing industry.

Goodyear has more than 1000 employees locally, emphasizing the importance of the buy local to create jobs mandate, and further highlighting the critical role localisation plays in our country ” says Eustace Mashimbye, Chief Executive Officer, Proudly South African. “We welcome Goodyear to the Buy Local movement and look forward to a fruitful association as we continue with our localisation efforts as the country’s buy local campaign, adds Mashimbye.