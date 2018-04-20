Golf day money addresses agricultural safety through VKB FSA desk

This post is also available in: Afrikaans

In 2018 six farm attacks have already been prevented in the Free State thanks to good cooperation between the South African Police Service (SAPS) and rural communities. This is according to the VKB FSA Safety Desk and emphasises the role it plays in promoting rural safety.

Safety is a major challenge for the agricultural sector and the desk improves it on an internal and external level to benefit farmers.

Therefore the contribution made by VKB as a partner of Free State Agriculture (FSA) is very important to provide a service to FSA members. This agricultural company annually holds a VKB Farm Safety Golf Day in Clarens to raise funds for this purpose.

This year VKB’s contribution to the desk, raised on 19 April 2018, is R 610 000 and R 190 000 more than in 2017. The company has been hosting the golf day for the past five years. Forty teams participated and prizes were worth about R80 000.

“We are grateful for the contribution and the road we walk with VKB to make the VKB FSA Safety Desk effective,” says Gerhard Kriel, Chief Executive Officer of FSA. “It helps us provide a service to our members and improve their safety. Thank you to everyone who participated in the golf day. You make a difference for farmers who put food on your tables and we welcome the rest of the public to become part of our Friends of Free State Agriculture support network.”

“It is a great privilege for VKB to contribute to the task of Free State Agriculture and the desk,” says Koos Janse van Rensburg, Managing Director of the VKB Group. “Farmers and their employees play a huge role in the prosperity of not only our company, but also our country. In order to ensure food security, it is our duty to look after the well-being of our region’s agricultural producers and their staff. In addition, this golf day is the ideal opportunity to connect with other contributors in the agricultural industry and also to the larger economy.”

Dual-purpose of desk

According to Dr Jane Buys, Safety Risk Analyst of FSA, the desk has a dual purpose. Firstly, to empower and expand internal security structures at ground level to address crime and safety preventatively.

The other function is external to extend communication with all role players, of which the South African Police Service (SAPS) is the main one, within the Rural Safety Strategy (RSS).

“The goals of the VKB FSA Safety Desk are focused on a proactive approach,” she says. “Crime must be prevented proactively with regard to serious violent acts, including farm attacks.”

This is done by, for example, training sessions on land occupations, self-defence, civil arrests, stock theft and service provided by the SAPS offered to farmers. The desk also meets regularly with local and provincial security structures, as well as SAPS top management.

Statistics help prevent crime

The desk provides valuable information about farm attacks and helps to identify patterns used to prevent crimes.

According to it, farm attacks in the Free State decreased in the first quarter of 2018. A total of nine farm attacks occurred between January and March 2018. During the same period in 2017 16 attacks were recorded.

Five of the attacks this year were on farmers and emerging farmers, while four were on workers.

Visit www.vlvriend.org to become a Friend of Free State Agriculture, send an email to friend@vlvriend.org or contact FSA’s office at 051-444-4609.

Source: Free State Agriculture