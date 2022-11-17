First Mitsubishi Triton Heritage Edition finds owner

The very first production version of the Mitsubishi Triton Heritage Edition has been handed over to its new owner, Dr Matthews Phosa, an avid game breeder from the Nelspruit area.

“It is an honour to hand over the keys of the first Mitsubishi Triton Heritage Edition to a person that has played such a big part in South Africa’s heritage and who will use the vehicle to protect our heritage with his successful game breeding operation,” says Thato Magasa, Managing Director: Mitsubishi Motors South Africa (MMSA).

The physical hand over took place at Mitsubishi Sandton where Dr Phosa also received the limited edition owners case that contains a number of unique offerings and experiences reserved for the 50 Triton Heritage Edition owners.

The Triton Heritage Edition model was announced during heritage month and saw a number of special features added to the top of the range double cab 4×4.

This special edition is limited to 50 units, all of which are individually numbered and the purchase also includes a number of exclusive experiences at no additional charge.

The exterior of Heritage Edition model has been enhanced by a variety of black trim pieces including blacked out lower scuff plate, grille, wheel arch cladding and roof bars. The front fenders are adorned with numbered Heritage badges, solidifying its special edition status.

Additional standard equipment includes a sleekly integrated tow bar, a rubberised load bin that has been fitted with a black Keko roll bar and enclosed by a black tonneau cover.

The interior, which combines modern, high-quality materials on tough surfaces also features a numbered plaque as an extra reminder of its special edition status.

Under the bonnet is Mitsubishi’s tried and tested 2.4L MIVEC turbodiesel engine that offers 133kW at 3 500 r/min and 430Nm at 2 500 r/min, and has been mated to a smooth shifting six-speed automatic transmission featuring Intelligent Shift Control.

Along with the purchase of the Triton Heritage model, buyers receive a bespoke limited edition owners case incorporating the limited-edition number, space for two keys and a host of experiential benefits.

Inside the box is also an invitation to join a bespoke 4×4 club, who’s first activity will be an experience that will allow owners to get to know their vehicle intimately under the guidance of expert instructors. This exclusive and specially curated off-roading experience, will allow these owners to experience the beauty and heritage of South Africa from the comfort of their own vehicles.

Also included in the purchase of a Heritage Edition is a card that allows access to a bespoke Heritage Edition portal where owners will be treated to VIP customer support. This VIP online portal will give Triton Heritage customers access to a direct communication line with trained Mitsubishi Motors Heritage specialists who will not only offer aftersales support but also a variety of concierge services such as personalised service bookings, latest upgrade offerings, service plan extensions and many more personalised experiences.