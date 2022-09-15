Firearm owners welcome a SAPS decision on temporary permit system

The SA Hunters and Game Conservation Association (SA Hunters) welcomes an announcement by SAPS that temporary firearm permits will be issued to firearm owners whose licence applications have been approved, but whose licence cards are not yet available.

A SAPS directive, signed on 12 September 2022, was sent to all SAPS provincial commissioners, instructing them to inform station commanders in the provinces about the decision to issue temporary permits to firearm owners that are still waiting for the printed licence cards. The temporary permit will be valid until the licence card is available.

This announcement brings relief to thousands of firearm owners that purchased firearms but cannot collect their firearms from the dealers because they cannot produce a valid licence card.

Fred Camphor, CEO of SA Hunters, said this is the first positive news in a long time towards bringing relief for law-abiding firearm owners that have been waiting for licence cards to be printed for up to six months or even longer.

“SA Hunters has 44000 members that use their firearms for recreational purposes such as sport shooting competitions and for hunting. Without a valid licence –firearm owners may not use their firearms at all. Our members are responsible firearm owners that practise regularly to maintain and improve their shooting skills. The unnecessary delays with the issuing of licence cards have been very frustrating to our members.

The SAPS directive refers to litigation against the Police as a reason for this decision. “..the Central Firearms Registrar has taken a conscious decision to resolve this issue, following numerous litigious matters against the police as a result of delays in processing of firearm licence applications which had a direct impact on the card printing process”.

“This is indeed good news. We are carefully optimistic that the designated firearms officers (DFOs) at stations will be able to deal swiftly with request from the firearm for temporary permits,” Camphor said.

Source: SA Hunters