Final stud cattle auction of the Rona Bonsmara herd

There is no better place to purchase breeding stock for your Bonsmara Stud than at the Rona auction, so make sure you head there first. Breeders Mike and Vincent Marks have worked tirelessly over the course of the past 22 years to develop and perfect the genetics of these animals.

What registered Bonsmara animals will be available on auction:

174 Pregnant heifers

19 Bonsmara bulls

110 Cows and calves (potentially pregnant)

150 Cows (potentially pregnant)

99 Weaning calves

(Information regarding pregnancy status and the catalogue will be available on the day of the auction.)

Everyone is welcomed by Mike to attend the auction on 22 March 2023 that will take place at the farm Siloe in Harrismith, and it will start at 11:00 in the morning.

For any additional information please contact:

Schalk Burger (Enquiries) +27 76 070 1411

Jan Mostert (Auctioneer) +27 83 306 8408

