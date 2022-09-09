Feed your horse the best with Tiger Animal Feeds

by Given Hamanungu, Senior Technical Advisor

Owning a horse can be an incredibly rewarding experience. However, certain decisions must be made by a farmer to be prepared for this under­taking. You must make sure that you can give your horse the exercise and food it needs.

Exercise for the horse takes various forms. Riding, driving, lungeing, and turning out the animal are all satisfac­tory methods. If the horse is kept out­doors, it will exercise to some degree by walking around. Stabled horses should be taken outside for at least 60 minutes each day.

Horse Maintenance ration

Objective: The ration is formulated to supply all the nutritional requirements to maintain the condition of the horse during periods of limited activity. This ration contains extra choline for hoof strength.

Feeding recommendations: Feed according to the horses’ condition and exercise level.

Estimated intakes: 5 kg/animal/day with roughage and water ad libitum.

Active horses

With sport horses, high expectations are often involved. Especially in higher level competitive sports, they are subjected to particular stresses and strains. In cases of poor performance, health issues are often the cause. In order to meet the high performance demand from the active horse, Tiger

Animal Feeds produces the Horse Sport ration.

Active horses will do well with Tiger Animal Feeds’ Horse Sport ration.

Horse Sport ration

Objective: The Horse Sport ration is high in energy and protein in order to improve the performance of active horses, for example horses used to play polo and polo crosse. This ration also contains extra choline for hoof strength.

Feeding recommendations: Feed according to the horses’ condition and energy level.

Estimated intakes: Approximately 4 to 5kg/animal/day with roughage and water ad libitum.

The Tiger Animal Feeds Horse Manage­ment programme includes course work in horse farming management, feed­ing and nutrition, basic reproduction, horse behaviour, horsemanship and exercise physiology.

Tiger Animal Feeds can help you with good information and feed for your horse.

