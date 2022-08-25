FAW Trucks scores silver as dealers express their satisfaction with the company and its products

The Silver status awarded to FAW Trucks following the recent announcement of the results of the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Dealer Satisfaction Index (DSI) shows clearly growing confidence by the dealer body in the products and service emanating from the company.

“This is a milestone achievement for our company and we are extremely proud of the results and of our entire dealer network,” says Yongjun Li, CEO of FAW Trucks South Africa. “From being given a Bronze award last year to Silver this year also means we are hearing what our dealers are saying about the working relationship we have – and we are taking steps to resolve any issues.”

The Commercial Vehicle survey was first added to the NADA DSI in 2008. Since then, the highest overall average score of 78% was recorded in 2018. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the 2020 survey was suspended and resumed in 2021. The 2022 overall Commercial score has improved from 75,4 in 2021 to 77,2 in 2022, the second highest score achieved since the inception of this study.

“The NADA DSI survey, now in its 26th year, is carried out annually to monitor the health of the relationship between dealers and their respective manufacturers. It provides the dealer body with a platform to provide manufacturers and importers with robust feedback.

“Over the years, the outcomes of the survey have been used by dealer councils and manufacturers as an effective management tool to address areas of concern and improve service delivery throughout the entire value chain to the ultimate benefit of consumers,” says Mark Dommisse, Chairperson of NADA.

“The reason for our continued growth and success in South Africa is that we cater for virtually every need,” explains Li. “With a host of different engine capacities, payload allowances and body options on offer, businesses big and small can rely on our products to get the job done.”

All FAW Trucks products are covered by a comprehensive warranty at industry standards, ensuring customers have complete peace of mind in their purchases. The FAW warranty provides customers with the assurance that FAW Vehicle Manufacturers South Africa stands behind its claim of quality manufacturing.

FAW Trucks has a large parts warehouse at its premises in Spartan, from where it supplies the three main regions in Gauteng, Durban and Cape Town. In addition, service dealers are fully equipped, with highly trained technicians on hand for complete servicing and repairs required for all models from the renowned Chinese manufacturer.

“FAW is a major player in the trucking business. Since the 1990s, we have partnered with other major manufacturers, ensuring we put our customers first. Our production and logistics networks aim for sustainable growth,” says Pieter Janse Van Rensburg – General Manager: Dealer Network FAW Trucks SA. “Thus, our trucks are not isolated in design and manufacturing expertise and, neither is our service network.”

FAW Trucks recently further expanded its comprehensive range with the introduction of the new JH6 33.420FT 6×4 truck tractor, further widening the scope of choices for customers. This going hand-in-hand with the launch of an online booking system for services.

“Since first entering the South African market 28 years ago, we have gone from strength to strength, providing local buyers with products of high quality that are not only well suited to local conditions, but also boast high levels of safety, convenience and comfort. We have managed to combine this with competitive pricing, low running costs and continuously improving aftersales service – this all made easier by the fact we are a South African manufacturer,” says Li.

“I wish to extend my thanks to our dealers and assure them we both value their feedback and are determined to keep doing better.”