FAW Trucks providing efficient solutions for farmers

FAW Trucks prides itself on paying attention to what its customers require. “FAW SA is committed to offering vehicles engineered, developed and rigorously tested to meet the harsh operating conditions of Africa,” says Yongjun Li, CEO of FAW Trucks SA.

The company has embarked on a structured launch programme in recent months with the most recent being the introduction of the JH6 33.420FT, the younger brother of the JH6 28.500FT.

The JH6 33.420FT was launched recently to local and export markets with many clients and prospective clients attending the event.

H6 33.420FT

The newly designed and engineered JH6 33.420FT has a high-roof forward tilt cab with seating for the driver and a passenger. It includes a double sleeper cab with air-conditioning, a radio with USB and an air suspension seat for the driver with multi-dimensional adjustment ability. This completely new cab design has a wind resistance factor of 0,54.

The new and improved look of the interior layout includes a multi-function steering wheel and enhanced dashboard features for better driver control along with central locking and power windows.

The 11 040 cc Euro 2 specification six cylinder inline engine is water-cooled,

turbo-charged and has an intercooler, producing 312 kW at 1 900 r/min and 1 900 Nm of torque from 1 200 r/min.

The Bosch manual injection pump is made specifically for African applications, while the gear shifting booster makes driving feel like handling a car, removing much of the stress, especially on long-haul journeys.

American brand Con-Met wheel hubs are fitted, allowing 500 000 km of maintenance-free driving.

The 12-speed manual synchromesh gearbox is matched to a set of ratios specifically designed to provide optimum performance and fuel efficiency, irrespective of whether it is operating in rural areas or on the open road.

It features a forged steel I-Section beam front axle coupled to a full floating single reduction rear axle with inter-axle, inter-wheel, and differential locks. Semi-elliptical leaf springs with double-acting shock absorbers comprise the front suspension, while the rear has semi-elliptical leaf springs with auxiliary springs.

Stopping power comes from the dual circuit, full air brakes with ABS.

“All the products we introduce locally are carefully considered with African roads and driving in mind,” explains Li.

“This goes hand-in-hand with ensuring those products will provide the best possible total cost of ownership experience for the operator through the entire life cycle of the truck.”

JH6 28.500FT

The JH6 28.500FT is the largest of the truck tractors from FAW Trucks South Africa and has consistently proven that, when it comes to long-hauling, it is virtually unbeatable.

“In our experience, customers in this segment of the market seek truck tractors that are functional and reliable, but also affordable to run and maintain. In addition, they need to offer comfortable and well-equipped cabins, must be easy to operate, provide adequate performance to get the job done and be fuel efficient,” says Li.

“The JH6 28.500FT ticks all these boxes and more, and this translates into increased profits for their owners.”

It is fitted with the manufacturer’s renowned 6DM3 13-litre six-cylinder common-rail turbo-charged and intercooled diesel powerplant. This engine develops 370 kW of power at 1 800 r/min and 2 300 Nm of peak torque at 1 400 r/min. It has two fuel tanks of 450 litres each.

Mated to the never-say-die engine of the JH6 28.500FT is a ZF 12-speed TraXon AMT transmission, with parabolic spring suspension front and rear to address vehicle weight requirements.

A full air dual circuit WABCO braking system with ABS enhances the JH6 28.500FT safety features.

Befitting its long-hauler status, much focus was placed on ensuring that the cabin of the JH6 28.500FT is as comfortable as possible for the driver and passenger. To this end, it features a full floating extended-roof sleeper cab with an innovative flat floor, which optimises interior space. Standard features such as air-conditioning, a radio with a USB port, and suspension seating eliminate unnecessary driver fatigue.

“The versatility and practicality of the JH6 28.500FT are two of its main selling points and as a result, some of our clients utilise it for very interesting purposes,” explains Li.

“The reason for our continued growth and success in South Africa is that we

cater for virtually every need,” explains Li. “With a host of different engine capacities, payload allowances and body options on offer, businesses big and small can rely on our products to get the job done.”

Warranty and customer service

“At FAW Trucks customer service is, and always will be key. We go the extra mile to look after our customers and to make sure that we offer them the best deals possible,” explains Paul Lastrucci, National Aftersales Manager. “When our trucks leave the showroom floor after a sale, clients can expect long-term, dedicated services and 24/7 support, ensuring their investment gives them the returns expected of modern trucks.”

All FAW Trucks products are covered by a comprehensive warranty at industry standards, ensuring that customers have complete peace of mind.

FAW Trucks has a large parts warehouse at its premises in Spartan, from where it supplies the main regions in the country. In addition, service dealers are fully equipped, with highly trained technicians on hand for complete servicing and repairs required.