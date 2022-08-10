FAW Trucks – Providing effective and efficient solutions for business owners

FAW Trucks prides itself on paying attention to what its customers require.

“FAW SA is committed to offering vehicles engineered, developed and rigorously tested to meet the harsh operating conditions in Africa,” says Yongjun Li, CEO of FAW Trucks SA.

To make this a reality the company has embarked on a structured launch programme in recent months with the most recent being the introduction of the JH6 33.420FT, the younger brother of the JH6 28.500FT.

The JH6 33.420FT was launched recently to local and export markets with many of our clients and prospective clients attending the event.

JH6 33.420FT

The newly designed and engineered JH6 33.420FT has a high-roof forward tilt cab with seating for the driver and a passenger. It includes a double sleeper cab with air-conditioning, a radio with USB and an air suspension seat for the driver with multi-dimensional adjustment ability. This completely new cab design has a wind resistance factor of 0,54.

The new and improved look of the interior layout includes a multi-function steering wheel and enhanced dashboard features for better driver control along with central locking and power windows.

The 11 040 cc Euro 2 specification six-cylinder inline engine is water-cooled, turbo-charged and has an intercooler, producing 312 kW at 1 900 r/min and 1 900 Nm of torque from 1 200 r/min.

The Bosch brand manual injection pump is specifically made for African applications, while the gear shifting booster makes driving feel like a car, removing much of the stress, especially on long-haul journeys – as does the Superior Engine brake of 190 kW.

American brand Con-Met wheel hubs are fitted, allowing 500 000 km of maintenance-free driving.

The 12-speed manual synchromesh gearbox is matched to a set of ratios specifically designed to provide optimum performance and fuel efficiency, irrespective of whether it is operating in rural areas or on the open road.

It features a forged steel I-Section beam front axle coupled to a full floating single reduction rear axle with inter-axle, inter-wheel and differential locks. Semi-elliptical leaf springs with double-acting shock absorbers comprise the front suspension, while the rear has semi-elliptical leaf springs with auxiliary springs.

Stopping power comes from the dual circuit, full air brakes with ABS.

“All the products we introduce locally are carefully considered with Africa roads and driving in mind,” explains Li.

“This goes hand-in-hand with ensuring those products will provide the best possible total cost of ownership experience for the operator through the entire life cycle of the truck. Couple that with the outstanding commitment to service from all of our dealers and the value package we are offering is unbeatable.”

JH6 28.500FT

The JH6 28.500FT is the largest of the truck tractors from FAW Trucks South Africa and has consistently proven that, when it comes to long-hauling, it is virtually unbeatable.

“In our experience, customers in this segment of the market seek truck tractors that are functional and reliable, but also affordable to run and maintain. In addition, they need to offer comfortable and well-equipped cabins, must be easy to operate, provide adequate performance to get the job done and be fuel efficient,” says Li. “The JH6 28.500FT ticks all these boxes and more and this translates into increased profits for their owners.”

It is fitted with the manufacturer’s renowned 6DM3 13-litre six-cylinder common-rail turbo-charged and intercooled diesel powerplant. This engine develops 370 kW of power at 1 800 r/min and 2 300 Nm of peak torque at 1 400 r/min. It has two fuel tanks of 450 litres each.

Mated to the never-say-die engine of the JH6 28.500FT is a ZF 12-speed TraXon AMT transmission, with parabolic spring suspension front and rear to address vehicle weight requirements.

A full air dual circuit WABCO braking system with ABS enhances the JH6 28.500FT safety features.

Befitting its long-hauler status, much focus was placed on ensuring that the cabin of the JH6 28.500FT is as comfortable as possible for the driver and passenger. To this end, it features a full floating extended-roof sleeper cab with an innovative flat floor, which optimises interior space. Standard features such as air-conditioning, a radio with a USB port and suspension seating eliminate unnecessary driver fatigue.

“The versatility and practicality of the JH6 28.500FT are two of its main selling points and as a result, some of our clients utilise it for very interesting purposes,” explains Li.

FAW Trucks recognises that in a challenging economic environment where transport and logistics operators seek to expand the scope of their fleets in order to capitalise on all available opportunities, overall lifetime costs of vehicles are crucial. Thanks to the relatively low initial capital outlay, together with the build quality and the extensively proven reduction in downtime, FAW Trucks provides owners of JH6 28.500FT units with unparalleled value.

Its efficiency on the road was put to the test – and proven – in a recent local multi-truck test where it returned one of the best fuel consumption results of all competing brands.

JK6 15.220FL

This 8-ton 4×2 Freight Carrier has a 6 060 cm3 water-cooled six-cylinder engine that is both turbo-charged and intercooled, providing 165 kW at 2 500 r/min and 770 Nm of torque at 1 500 r/min with a Euro III emissions rating.

It drives through an 8-speed manual synchromesh gearbox.

The forward tilt cab has seating for the driver plus two passengers and is a semi-sleeper with comfort features including air-conditioning, driver’s suspension seat and power windows.

The chassis is a riveted Straight Ladder type with parabolic leaf springs with double-acting shock absorbers with stabiliser bar up front and parabolic leaf springs at the rear. The front axle comprises a forged steel I-section beam, while the full floating single reduction gearing on the rear axle has a ratio of 4.875:1.

It has a single 200-litre fuel tank.

“All models in the current range of FAW Trucks sold in South Africa represent the strength, reliability, affordability and ease of operation that the brand and its products are renowned for,” says Li.

8.140FL-AT

Responding to strong demand for a value-for-money automatic offering in the medium-weight segment of the commercial vehicle market FAW Trucks has introduced the 8.140FL-AT.

The 8.140FL-AT has a body and payload allowance of six tonnes, making it the ideal partner for businesses and fleet owners who require a vehicle of smaller dimensions, but with the same durability and ruggedness of its larger brethren. It provides seating for a driver and two passengers and features a spacious and ergonomically designed cab, while air-conditioning and a radio with MP3 and USB functionality are standard.

It is fitted with a Euro 3 Cummins ISF 3,8-litre engine, an Allison 1000 six-speed automatic transmission and a full air dual circuit WABCO braking system with ABS.

Key features of the engine include exceptional performance, low operating costs, low weight, low noise and low emissions capabilities. Advanced thermal engineering has made it capable of running at higher operating temperatures, while at the same time reducing the size and cost of the vehicle’s cooling package.

The modular architecture of the engine allows for easy access and single-side servicing, reducing operating costs. A waste-gated turbocharger provides excellent performance across the whole r/min range, as well as good response through higher low-end torque.

Torque is a healthy 450 Nm between 1 200 r/min and 2 200 r/min, while a solid output of 105 kW is on tap at 2 600 r/min.

The 8.140FL-AT features a six-speed fully automatic Allison 1000 transmission with a hydraulic torque converter. It also has dual overdrives, with the second overdrive ratio being rather high. This allows for low engine speeds at cruising revs and, ultimately, enables significantly reduced fuel consumption.

The locally built chassis passes through a special paint station to enhance its dust and dirt endurance and longevity – a unique South African addition.

The suspension is of the straight ladder-type with semi-elliptical leaf springs, together with front double acting shock absorbers and rear auxiliary springs.

The axles, graded for a permissible three tonnes in front and six tonnes at the back, provide ample carrying capacity.

The 8.140FL-AT is available from FAW Trucks dealers in a number of body derivatives including a drop-side, a taut-liner option, a van body, a tipper, a roll-back and a dry-freight insulated body. Customers can also choose to purchase the chassis cab and fit their own truck bodies to suit their specific needs.

New 6.130FL-MT

This 3,5-ton 4×2 Freight Carrier is the smallest commercial vehicle on offer from FAW Trucks and has a body and payload allowance of 4.7 tonnes.

It has the distinction of having the lowest cost-per-tonne running costs on the local market and boasts a Cummins ISF 2,8-litre common-rail diesel engine, a fully synchromeshed WLY six-speed manual transmission and parabolic spring suspension for enhanced stability and comfort. Additional standard features include air-conditioning and a radio with MP3 and USB functionality.

“The reason for our continued growth and success in South Africa is that we cater for virtually every need,” explains Li. “With a host of different engine capacities, payload allowances and body options on offer, businesses big and small can rely on our products to get the job done.”

Warranty and customer service

“At FAW Trucks customer service is, and always will be key. We go the extra mile to look after our customers and to make sure that we offer them the best deals possible,” explains Paul Lastrucci, National Aftersales Manager “When our trucks leave the showroom floor after a sale, clients can expect long-term, dedicated services and 24/7 support, ensuring their investment gives them the returns expected of modern trucks.”

All FAW Trucks products are covered by a comprehensive warranty at industry standards, ensuring that customers have complete peace of mind in their purchases. The FAW warranty provides customers with the assurance that FAW Vehicle Manufacturers South Africa stands behind its claim of quality manufacturing.

FAW Trucks has a large parts warehouse at its premises in Spartan, from where it supplies the four main regions in Gauteng, Durban, -and Cape Town. In addition, service dealers are fully equipped, with highly trained technicians on hand for complete servicing and repairs required for all models from the renowned Chinese manufacturer.

In addition, FAW Trucks has a dedicated number, 0860 329 772, which is linked to a trigger number at a dedicated and specialised Emergency Call Centre. Resolution of all incidents and queries is attempted telephonically, but – where required – further assistance such as towing is arranged.