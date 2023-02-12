FAW TRUCKS OFFERS SOLUTIONS FOR EVERY INDUSTRY

FAW Trucks believe that having the right commercial vehicle solution for each specific need is key to getting the best value for money as well as ensuring road safety and efficiency. During their 29-year history in South Africa FAW Trucks have continually expanded their model range to the point where they now offer a variety of models in various configurations.

“FAW are committed to offering customers high quality products that are well suited to local conditions while offering high levels of safety, convenience and comfort,” says Yongjun Li, CEO of FAW Trucks South Africa.

The comprehensive and continually refreshed offering of locally assembled FAW Trucks means that they are a one-stop shop that can offer turnkey solutions for a wide variety of commercial vehicle needs. Configurations include freight carriers, truck tractors, tippers and mixers.

FAW Trucks offer a variety of freight carriers ranging from 3.5 to 13.5 tons. The 6.130FL-MT is a low cost per ton option that is fitted with a Cummins ISF2.8S common rail diesel engine and a six-speed fully synchromesh manual transmission. The 5-ton 8.140FL features a spacious ergonomically designed cabin and relies on a Cummins ISF3.8S common rail diesel engine, which can be paired with a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission. The 13.5-ton 28.290FL boasts a full floating ergonomically designed sleeper cab with reinforced bumper and powering this unit is a Weichai WP10 six-cylinder inline turbocharged and intercooled diesel engine mated to a nine-speed synchromesh manual transmission.

Truck tractor solutions include 4×2 and 6×4 configurations. The 15.180FT 4×2 is fitted with a spacious, well designed semi-sleeper cab as well as a six-cylinder inline turbocharged engine with intercooler that is paired with a six-speed fully synchromesh manual transmission.

The J5N 28.380FT 6×4 uses a Weichai WP10 six-cylinder inline turbocharged and intercooled diesel engine and a nine-speed fully synchromesh manual transmission.

The JH6 28.500FT utilises a full floating extended high roof cab with innovative flat floor design and rides on front and rear parabolic spring suspension for optimal comfort. Powering this model is a FAW 13 litre, six-cylinder 500hp common rail turbocharged and intercooled diesel engine combined with a ZF 12-speed Traxon AMT transmission.

Turn key tipper solutions range from 3 cubes to 18 cubes. The 3-cube 8.140FD is powered by a Cummins ISF3.8S common rail diesel engine paired with a ZF six-speed manual transmission and features a spacious ergonomically designed cab. The 6-cube 15.180FD is fitted with a six-cylinder in-line turbocharged and intercooled engine mated to a six-speed fully synchromesh manual transmission powering its 10-ton body and payload allowance.

Highlights of the 10-cube 28.290FD include a full floating ergonomically designed sleeper cab with reinforced bumper, Weichai WP10 six-cylinder inline turbocharged and intercooled diesel engine and nine-speed fully synchromesh manual transmission. The 10-cube tipper body is constructed from 850 high strength steel, making it ideal for use in the construction industry.

The 15.5-cube J5N 33.340 features a full floating semi sleeper cab with reinforced bumper, Weichai WP10 six-cylinder inline turbocharged and intercooled diesel engine paired with a nine-speed fully synchromesh manual transmission. The robust 15.5-cube hub reduction tipper is ideal for mining applications.

Rounding off the tipper offering is the 18-cube with its high strength steel tipper body, which is also ideal for construction and is powered by a Weichai WP10 six-cylinder inline turbocharged engine and nine-speed fully synchromesh manual transmission.

FAW Trucks are also one of the only manufacturers to offer turn key mixer solutions that are ready to work in both 6-cube and 8-cube sizes.

The 6-cube 33.340FC comprises of a full floating ergonomically designed sleeper cab with reinforced bumper, Weichai WP10 six-cylinder inline turbocharged and intercooled diesel engine, nine-speed fully synchromesh manual transmission and durable 4.750GJ mixer body with aluminium water tank. The 33.340FC utilises the same cab and drivetrain, fitted with an 8-cube 4/750GJ mixer body on the back.

“Even though we feel that we already offer a very complete range of vehicles, we will continue to expand the FAW Trucks product offering into 2023, with the addition of new and updated models featuring the latest technology, to ensure that we are able to continue to offer our customers exactly what they need,” says Li.

This new model onslaught will assist the brand to build on its already extensive offering and surpass the 15 000 production milestone at their local plant in the year that FAW Trucks celebrate their 30th year in South Africa.