FAW Trucks look forward to an exciting 2023

2022 was a bumper year for FAW Trucks South Africa with a number of key achievements that saw the brand firmly stamp its authority on the South African commercial vehicle market.

FAW remains committed to offering its customers high quality products, that are well suited to local conditions and users and come standard with high levels of safety, convenience and comfort, while representing excellent value for money.

FAW Trucks are inherently fuel-efficient and in June this was confirmed when a JH6 28.500FT, was put to the test on an identical route against some of the best brands in the country and went on to claim second place in the Focus Transport Truck Test.

In August, FAW Trucks was awarded silver status at the NADA DSi awards, which highlights the importance that the organisation places on its relationship with its dealer network.

In February FAW Trucks surpassed the 8000th unit of production and this momentum continued throughout the year, with the 10 000th unit rolling off the production line in November, just eight years since the plant in Coega, Gqeberha began production.

Despite these significant achievements FAW Trucks are not resting on their laurels and are already looking forward to achieving even greater success in 2023.

In 2023 FAW plan to introduce a number of new models in all segments, further expanding the already comprehensive product offering and ensuring that they can continue to meet the needs of the South African customers, with a wide variety of solutions and the latest technology, across all segments of the commercial vehicle industry.

One of FAW Trucks biggest goals for 2023 is to surpass 15 000 units of production. The manufacturing facility recently invested in a number of new employees in order to meet their recent production milestones and will integrate this additional manpower while also incorporating modifications to the existing factory processes and technology in order to meet these targets.

“The fact that there are plans in place to reach our 15 000th unit of production in such a short space of time, is purely based on demand for the product by local customers who value our built in Africa, for Africa strategy, says Yongjun Li, CEO of FAW Trucks South Africa.

FAW Trucks will also be expanding their dealer network to ensure that they have widespread representation throughout South Africa to meet this growing demand. This will include the opening of new dealers in a number of new as well as existing locations. These dealers will include both fully fledged sales and service dealers as well as dealers focused solely on service as the brand endeavours to improve their parts and aftersales distribution and servicing ability, especially in close to proximity to large fleet owners or operations.

FAW Trucks look forward to celebrating their 30th year in South Africa in 2023. Over three decades they have grown in popularity and market share by offering customers products that represent excellent value for money in the extra-heavy, heavy, medium and light commercial vehicle segments and they will continue to do so.

“2023 is set to be a massive year for FAW Trucks and we look forward to celebrating our 30th year by continuing to deliver on our core values, while at the same time improving our offering in all areas, including manufacturing, the dealer network and our product offering,” concludes Li.