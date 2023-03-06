FAW trucks celebrates significant production milestones

Article supplied

FAW Trucks offer a locally produced model range that continues to represent robust solutions and excellent value for money in the extra-heavy, heavy, medium, and light commercial segments of the South African vehicle market.

The popularity of the FAW Trucks model range has been endorsed by the fact that the 10 000th unit has rolled off their production line in only eight years.

FAW Trucks SA, which has been present in South Africa for 28 years now, consists of joint investments by FAW group and CADFund. FAW Trucks soon realised that their vehicles meet the needs of South African and African users and commenced construction of a manufacturing plant in Coega, Gqeberha in 2012. At that time the investment totalled R600 million and the 30 000 m2 facility includes a state-of-the-art training facility, a body shop, and a paint shop. Vehicle production commenced in 2014 and now, nine years later, the 10 000th unit has rolled off the production line just a few months after the plant celebrated the production of their 8 000th unit.

“The last nine years, following the opening of our production facility, saw the brand enter a period of rapid growth within the highly competitive commercial vehicle market. All models are assembled to extremely high standards in order to withstand the harsh conditions of the African continent as they continue

to deliver on the promise of a truck built in South Africa for Africa,” says Yongjun Li, CEO of FAW Trucks South Africa. The production facility employs staff from the local communities within the operation of Production, Technical and Quality, Operations and Supply Chain, Finance, and Human Resources Departments. The current production variety includes seven different models, which are produced at a capacity of approximately 200 units per month. The completion of the 10 000th locally produced model follows in the wake of ongoing sales success and record sales in the last two quarters.

Fittingly the 10 000th model is a JH6 28.500FT. This 6×4 AMT Truck Tractor is one of the most popular models in the FAW line-up and a big contributor to the continued growth of the brand in a variety of segments, including mining, and long-haul operations. The attendance of a variety of ministers and government officials at the line-off ceremony reaffirms the importance of this production facility in the Eastern Cape’s automotive industry and the value of its continuous investment in the region.

This is all thanks to the sales success of reliable Chinese products that have become an integral part of the African commercial vehicle landscape. In attendance at the roll-off ceremony were the Executive Mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay, Retief Odendaal; Provincial MEC for Finance, Economic Affairs, and Tourism, Mlungisi Mvoko; and Chinese Consul General to Cape Town, Changan Tang, with the Minister of Trade and Industry, Ebrahim Patel; and the Chinese ambassador to South Africa, Xiaodong Chen, showing their support with video messages.

“Whilst we are proud of being able to surpass the 10 000 production mark in such a short time, we are only just getting up to speed.

There are plans in place to ramp up production, in order to meet demand, which should see us surpass the 15 000 mark before the end of 2023,” says Yongjun. FAW Trucks recently expanded their model range with the addition of the new JH6 33.420FT 6×4 truck tractor, giving customers even more choices when shopping for the correct solution for their particular needs.

Integral to the success of any brand is a well-established dealer network. FAW Trucks recently received Silver status at the NADA DSi awards, which is indicative of the growing confidence by their dealer body in the locally produced product range as well as the service and relationship between the manufacturer and their dealer network.

For more information visit www.faw.co.za or contact (+27) 87-700-2858.