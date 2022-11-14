FAW Trucks celebrates significant production milestone

FAW Trucks offer a locally produced model range that continues to represent robust solutions and excellent value for money in the extra-heavy, heavy, medium and light commercial segments of the South African vehicle market.

The popularity of the FAW Trucks model range has been endorsed by the fact that the 10 000th unit has rolled off their production line in just eight years.

FAW Trucks SA, which has been present in South Africa for 28 years now, consists of joint investments by FAW group and CADFund. FAW Trucks soon realised that their vehicles meet the needs of South African and African users and commenced construction of a manufacturing plant in Coega, Gqeberha in 2012.

In 2012 this investment totalled R600 million and the 30 000m2 facility includes a state of the art training facility, a body shop and a paint shop. Vehicle production commenced in 2014 and now eight years later the 10 000th unit has rolled off the production line just a few months after the plant celebrated the production of their 8000th unit.

“The last eight years, following the opening of our production facility, saw the brand enter a period of rapid growth within the highly competitive commercial vehicle market. All models are assembled to extremely high standards in order to withstand the harsh conditions of the African continent as they continue to deliver on the promise of a truck built in South Africa for Africa,” says Yongjun Li, CEO of FAW Trucks South Africa

The production facility employs a staff compliment from the local communities within the operation of Production, Technical & Quality, Operations and Supply Chain, Finance and Human Resources Departments. The current production variety includes seven different models, which are produced at a capacity of approximately 200 units per month.

The completion of the 10 000th locally produced model follows in the wake of on going sales success and record sales in the last two quarters. Fittingly the 10 000th model is a JH6 28.500FT, this 6×4 AMT Truck Tractor is one of the most popular models in the FAW line up and a big contributor to the continued growth of the brand in a variety of segments, including mining, and long haul operations.

The attendance of a variety of ministers and government officials at the line off ceremony reaffirms the importance of this production facility in the Eastern Cape’s automotive industry and the value of its continuous investment in the region thanks to the sales success of reliable Chinese products that have become an integral part of the African commercial vehicle landscape.

In attendance at the roll off ceremony were the Executive Mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay, Mr Retief Odendaal; MEC for Finance, Economic Affairs and Tourism, Mr. Mlungisi Mvoko and the Acting Consul General of the Chinese Consulate-General to Cape Town, Changan Tang. The Minister of Trade and Industry, Ebrahim Patel and Chinese ambassador to South Africa, Xiaodong Chen delivered messages of congratulations virtually.

“Whilst we are proud of being able to surpass the 10 000 production mark in only eight years, we are only just getting up to speed. There are plans in place to ramp up production, in order to meet demand, which should see us surpass the 15 000 mark before the end of 2023,” says Li.

FAW Trucks recently expanded their model range with the addition of the new JH6 33.420FT 6×4 truck tractor, giving customers even more choice when shopping for the correct solution for their particular needs.

Integral to the success of any brand is a well-established dealer network. FAW Trucks recently received Silver status at the NADA DSi awards, which is indicative of the growing confidence by their dealer body in the locally produced product range as well as the service and relationship between the manufacturer and their dealer network.