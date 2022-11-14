Entrepreneurship month: “No one else was doing it… so I did” – beef entrepreneur

November is Entrepreneurship Month, and as such, there is no better time than now to spotlight the amazing work of one of South Africa’s leading beef entrepreneurs, Lourie van Reenen, who built a leading beef business from the ground up.

Beefmaster Group started as small cattle feeding business in the 1960s, and today it has grown into one of South Africa’s most successful beef businesses, supplying local and global markets with beef products. The business was founded by Lourie van Reenen who started the business in the 1980s.

Today his sons, Louw and Roelie, are at the helm, and are paving the way for new generations to continue to build on the trusted Beefmaster name. The company employees more than 1000 people between its operations in Kimberley, where it has a meat processing facility, and in Christiana, the home of its feedlot.

Below Lourie shares his entrepreneurial journey, in the hopes that it will inspire others to take the bold steps necessary to start a new venture, as well as provides tips on how to successfully ride the rollercoaster of being an entrepreneur in the agricultural sector.

What inspired you to start the business?

I grew up on a farm and was always involved in the traditional mixed farming of my father’s pursuits. As a result of products such as molasses and other potential feeds that were available in abundance in the 1960s, I saw the opportunity to specifically raise and then fatten small calves with these feeds, feeding eight oxen and eight heifers myself. I followed my intuition in pursuing this approach, and then later learnt that the Americans had also in fact experimented with feeding calves from 1958. I approached them later on and we swapped information, which enabled the learning journey.

What was your vision for the business at the beginning?

In South Africa in the 1960s it was a strange concept to feed calves. I was the youngest in our family and then still in my 20s. The family had very little conviction in my ideas. So my first goal was to prove that the concept could work. I was convinced of it, but did not realize at that time that it would grow to where we are today. More formal visions came as the business grew.

What challenges have there been throughout your entrepreneurial journey?

There were many and as an entrepreneur you must realize that there will always be challenges. For me, the biggest challenge was finding good people. Business revolves around people. If the competence and outlook of the people you work with are right, as well as your relationships with them, this will reflect in the business’s finances, income, and successes.

Your company recently held its “Long Service Awards” where employees who have been for the company between five and thirty years were honoured. How was it to be part of the celebrations? What does it mean to you that people have been with Beefmaster for over 30 years?

It was a very proud moment for me to be part of such a special milestone achievement. The fact that people have chosen to remain so long with the company shows that they see value in the opportunities our business offers them and their families. It’s a nice feeling and makes me proud to say we have excellent employees part of our Beefmaster family.

Lastly, what are your top tips for budding agri-entrepreneurs?

1. Remain adaptable and flexible to face all challenges and hurdles that come up unexpectedly during your journey. There will be many!

2. Relationships are key. Establish strong relationships with farmers, and stakeholders in the agri-industry and beef sector.

3. Remember that despite all hardships faced, “Alles sal regkom” – everything will work out!