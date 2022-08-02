ENTERPRISE Zambia is a Challenge Fund, funded by the European Union, to strengthen agricultural value chains (including agroforestry and aquaculture) in the country.

The project, run by Self Help Africa and Imani Development, is seeking to integrate 150,000 small scale farmers and producers into sustainable value chains, help them transition to greener and more sustainable agri-food systems and create more than 8,000 new jobs in the sector by February 2025.

The ENTERPRISE Zambia Challenge Fund is targeted at Zambian small and medium enterprises (SMEs) that support productive and market-integrated smallholder agriculture.

PORTFOLIO HIGHLIGHTS

TWO AQUACULTURE PROJECTS – CAGES & PONDS

THREE PROJECTS AIMING FOR ORGANIC CERTIFICATION

INCREASED SKILLS IN AQUACULTURE VALUE CHAIN

FARM MECHANISATION AND COMMERCIALISATION OF AGRICULTURE

NEW OPPORTUNITIES FOR SMALLHOLDER PIG FARMERS

COMPETITION IN LIVESTOCK INPUTS MARKET

AGRISERVE AGRO LTD

Agriserve Agro is an agri-input retailer and wholesaler with close to 8 years market experience. In Addition to their agri-input lines, they also sell, train and install solar solutions, fuel generators, and biogas units. Their main focus is animal health products and they have recently developed and introduced their own brand of animal medicament to the local market.

They currently have two fully operational branches serving Lusaka and outlying areas and are in the !nal stages of establishing a third. The ultimate goal of this initiative is for Agriserve Agro to offer !nancial support to selected individual businesspeople or farmers in the targeted areas to enable them to become owners/managers of an outlet – the project is aiming to set up a network of 8 (eight) agro shops across Zambia – expanding their market and reach by 1,250 smallholder farmers per shop opened and to offer veterinary and livestock training to smallholder farmers.

PROJECT DESCRIPTION

With support from EZCF, Agriserve Agro aims to;

1. Integrate 12,480 smallholder farming households, with the help of the Dairy Association of Zambia (DAZ), Zambia Diary Transformation Programme (ZDTP), and Mercury Logistics. This is expected to increase incomes and food security for at least 12,480 households and create a minimum of 707 net equivalent jobs. It aims to do this by increasing production in the livestock sector, especially dairy. There will be a range of products made more available and accessible to smallholder farmers through the project, but the real focus of the project is expanding its services reach and offering.

2. Train farm managers or lead smallholder farmers on how to resolve basic animal health and care issues themselves e.g. issues with overgrown hooves.

3. Integrate smallholder farmers as suppliers for them, for products like sun”ower cakes and other inputs for livestock feed. Micro nutritional packages can then be blended with these products and sold for a discount to supplying farmers and even other smallholder farmers given there will be no transport cost on the feed.

IMPACT ON PEOPLE AND THE ENVIRONMENT

Agriserve is well positioned in its market and understands its customers well. Their USP is a combination of being the only company stocking certain vaccines, Brazeed, and other climate-smart pastures; being the only player on the market with its own brand of animal health products and a toll manufacturer producing their custom-designed products in appropriate quantities for smallholder farmers.

Their major competitor does not supply any in-!eld services, which Agriserve does; and !nally, they manufacture their own animal handling equipment locally – all other players import theirs at a premium, Agriserve Agro has managed to position their brand well in the local market throughout a broad spectrum of the Agri supply lines.

In supporting their social responsibility and growing green economy goals, Agriserve Agro has established a nursery on their leased training farm and all seedlings produced here are given away to the community to plant in order to counter deforestation. The farm itself has planted 220 trees to showcase it to the community. Of a 400-hectare farm only 10 hectares have been cleared for cash crops, the rest is shaded pasture to show this works well for their Brazeed pasture which does well in shade.

Agriserve have tailored their manufactured animal health products and their quantities to smallholder farmer needs and means and allowed for smallholder farmers to pay on lay-by. Furthermore, they are constantly tweaking their products and coming up with new ones as they receive more feedback from smallholder farmers and learn more about this market segment needs and means.

