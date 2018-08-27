in Grappe

Dom Boer se lag vir die dag:

Die moderne tyd…

Kroegman: “Is jy seker jy is oud genoeg om te drink?”

Meisietjie: “Ja!”

Kroegman: Goed, goed. Wat sal dit wees?”

Meisietjie: “Whithky en waties bliefie oom.”

