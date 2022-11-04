Devlan Limousines provides show-quality genetics to your cattle herd

John and Tracy Devonport own the prestigious Devlan Limousines, which is situated on 20 km of Vaal River waterfront, 120 kilometres south of Johannesburg.

John has ample pasture and silage for his cattle thanks to the water rights he holds for the farm, which he uses to run two centre pivots.

“We love Limousine cattle because they are so well adapted throughout South Africa, and we are proud to be part of the Southern African Limousine Breed Society. Because of the breed’s ability to thrive in many climates, you may find them all over South Africa, as well as in neighbouring countries like Zambia, Mozambique, Botswana, Zimbabwe, and Namibia,” John states proudly. He shows that Limousines can survive in a variety of climates, from the wet Natal to the arid Karoo and Kalahari.

Calves from this breed tend to be on the smaller side weighing 36 to 37 kg, which makes for a less stressful calving process. “This trait allows you to rest easy, knowing that the cattle and calves are raised on the veld where they can fend for themselves,” John says.

Their bulls are also well suited to the environment because they are weaned from their mothers and raised in the harsh environment of the veld. Because of this, the cattle can withstand the harsh winters and sour grass of the Highveld, where they thrive. These bulls will sire calves that can thrive in any climate South Africa has to offer, including desert-like regions. The breed is selected for early maturity, short stature, and a large, healthy body.

John proudly shows his stud’s 2016 star performer, Devland Depth 06123, who took home multiple gold cups at events like ALFA 2016.

The breed’s ability to gain weight quickly makes it a good candidate for hybridization with indigenous and exotic species. Because Limousine genetics account for half of all crossings, the hybrid vigour of these animals produces calves with 20 percent more meat. Limousine crosses are widely sought after in commercial feedlots because of their naturally occurring, hormone-free ability to produce more meat. The F94L profit gene causes 35 percent more meat to be produced when the meat is separated from the bone, making these crosses ideal for mass meat production.

With a high meat-to-bone ratio, minimal fat, and a superior deboning percentage of 75 to 82 percent per carcass, Limousine cattle make it easier to feed the nation.

Devlan Limousine herd

John boasts: “At Devlan, we are particularly proud of our Limousine fertility, and we usually win the Breedplan Cow Herd of the Year award because of this remarkable quality in our cattle.”



Devlan’s herd of Limousine cattle is the largest and most fertile in the country. John says: “We do not lack any confidence in presenting our animals, because we won four gold cups in the last four shows before Covid started.”

Devlan herd sire genetics

Xourel Italia 16-38, a proud example of superb genetics.

Like Xourel Italia 16-38 that Daphne and Dennis bought from Lareina Limousins, most of the bulls currently for sale have the potential to produce famous genetics. A record R1,2 million was paid at an auction for this bull, guaranteeing high-quality genetics for their future herd.

Starting at R25 000, Devlan’s selection of 14 excellent bulls for commercial and aspiring farmers includes stud bulls that can cater to the demands and budgets of any farmer. Superior productivity and feminine traits are characteristic features of Devlan show cows.

Devlan after-sales

Having been sired by National Champion La Rhone Hitman, DL 1830 carries with him a wealth of desirable traits and characteristics.

“We offer fantastic after-sales to all of our customers when they purchase our animals, including insurance that we personally apply for the client on each particular animal,” says John. For instance, when a bull died of heartwater, John gladly replaced him because the client was insured.

Devlan biosecurity

This bull’s mother, Devlan Darling, won two gold cups in 2021 in Thabazimbi and BKB, making him a member of an elite genetic group.

When it comes to farm biosecurity, Devlan spares no effort. Employees and farm managers routinely weigh and record the performance of the animals. Dr Danie Odendaal, who heads the V-plan Veterinary Group that Devlan is a part of, is responsible for making sure that everything is managed properly in terms of productivity and animal health on the farm. All preventable diseases are vaccinated against, and CA and TB testing are performed on the herd every other year.

Please call 011-485-1498, 083-454-3095, or write to john@devonport.co.za if you need any further assistance in contacting Devlan Limousines.