DanBred pig genetics now available in Africa

DanBred Africa (Pty) Ltd is the business partner of DanBred P/S from Denmark, with our HQ and breeding farms based in South Africa. We supply modern DanBred genetics to commercial pig farms in SA and recently, obtained the full right to distribute genetics to all countries in African.

This means that African pig producers can now also benefit from these industry leading pig genetics. We export to all African countries from South Africa. DanBred genetics is simply world-class and offers the most potential for increased profitability.

OUR BREEDS ARE AS FOLLOWS:

DanBred Landrace

DanBred Landrace has a high fertility and good mothering abilities, and it is known to produce large litters of robust pigs. Moreover, DanBred Landrace is a strong animal with solid legs and a high lean meat percentage.

DanBred Yorkshire

DanBred Yorkshire is characterised by its good mothering abilities and produces large litters of uniform and vigorous piglets. In addition to that, DanBred Yorkshire has a high daily gain, high feed efficiency and high meat quality, which makes this breed extremely effective for the production of pork.

DanBred Hybrid

DanBred Hybrid is the first cross between DanBred Landrace and DanBred Yorkshire. It is the optimal dam line, which ensures high efficiency in production by combining the best traits.

DanBred Hybrid has an even temper and excellent mothering abilities as well as good longevity. The breed produces large viable litters of robust pigs, which grow fast and have a high feed efficiency all the way to slaughter, and when crossed with DanBred Duroc, the offspring will inherit all these traits as well as excellent meat quality.

DanBred Duroc

Offspring from DanBred Duroc has excellent feed efficiency and superior daily gain. This not only reduces the days until slaughter, but it also lowers total feed cost making you more profitable. Add to that the use of fewer resources, which makes you more sustainable.

For more information, please contact our DanBred office on 012-482-6896 or email support@danbred.co.za