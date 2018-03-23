Dam levels dropping again in Western Cape

This post is also available in: Afrikaans

The latest average dam levels for the Western Cape have dropped to 18.9% from last week’s 19.5%.

This was stated by the Western Cape government on Monday as it reminded struggling farmers that there was help available.

“We are keeping a close eye on the weather in the hope that we might see some welcome rain clouds soon,” said Anton Bredell, the MEC of local government, environmental affairs and development planning in the province. “But until our dams have all recovered substantially we want to urge the public and all other sectors of society to heed the call to continue to save water.”

At the same time last year, the dams were 26.9% full.

There are water restrictions in many of the province’s municipalities, notably the Level 6B restrictions in the City of Cape Town where people are restricted to 50 litres per person per day, unless they have written permission to use more.

Allafrica.com reports how the dreaded Day Zero -when a 25-litre ration system will kick in- has been officially moved to 2019 by the municipality, which believes water saving and water augmentation measures will get the City through the drought, as long as Capetonians keep their potable water use low.

Farmers urged to contact authorities

However, Bredell has kept the red flag up for farmers caught in the disaster, saying it would take three to four seasons of above average rainfall for dams to recover. “We are currently most concerned about our agriculture sector. The sector is currently bearing the brunt of the devastating drought.”

“We want to advise all stakeholders, including farmers and others in rural areas, to contact their nearest local authorities with any drought-related questions, comments or concerns. Alternatively, they can also contact the Western Cape disaster management centre.”

Source: Fresh Plaza