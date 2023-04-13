Ctrack’s Agri solutions facilitate smart farming

Article supplied

Running a successful farming operation is as tough as ever. Fortunately, modern farmers have access to the latest technology, which goes a long way in helping them to run a safe and efficient operation. Ctrack offers a range of solutions that has been specially developed for vehicle monitoring in the agricultural industry.

These tools assist farmers in saving costs and improving critical factors such as safety and security, driving behaviour, productivity, and asset management.

Ctrack’s wide range of hardware has been developed in South Africa and tested for durability in the harsh conditions of an African farming environment. Wireless, mobile, compact, and rechargeable hardware solutions allow for the monitoring of powered and nonpowered devices.

Together with the traditional hardware, Ctrack also offers a rugged, robust (IP67 rated ensuring water and dust proofing), and low-profile rechargeable hardware device in the form of the BX500 unit. In today’s loadshedding reality, these ultra-compact devices offer adaptive non-powered tracking in a compact and discrete housing. No installation is required, and the device can be “placed and traced”. Reporting intervals can be configured for battery efficiency, and a battery status and low-battery alert remind the user to recharge the device. Working hand in hand with all hardware devices is a suite of easy-to-use, but extremely sophisticated software tools.

“Utilising a digital platform that contributes to the productivity and cost reduction of farm operations, has become an invaluable tool for all farmers,” says Hein Jordt, Chief Executive Officer of Ctrack Africa. Ctrack offers a variety of software solutions, including Crystal, which gives farm managers access to a cloud-based platform that is live and always on.

This ensures visibility and careful management of all movable assets from anywhere on the farm. “Our cloud-based solutions mean having complete control of every asset on your farm as well as access to a wide variety of live data streams from any device, anywhere in the world,” adds Jordt. Better management of assets is key to better planning and strategic decision-making which leads to improved farming performance and cost saving.

Ctrack’s software solutions offer a variety of easy-to-use functions such as digital pre-inspection reports, which ensure that vehicles are maintained and problems are flagged, which contributes to improved asset uptime. The pro-active monitoring of drivers and farm workers operating farm assets by means of in-cab cameras, geo-zone location mapping, and virtual fences contributes to better asset control by reducing collisions, speeding, and avoiding dangerous locations. Theft and tampering alerts can also be configured. Live data is crucial for the optimal running of a farming operation, and a powerful user experience allows farmers to be more proactive.

Visibility of farm activities through a visual dashboard gives a clear view of assets working in the field. Bespoke reporting allows managers to stay on top of factors such as productivity and usage without having to sift through long reports or view the data sets of each asset individually. User defined reporting means that intelligent configuration can display the exact data required. Accurate reports collate a variety of data streams and can include machine usage, ground coverage, service schedules, where and when machinery was used, integrated peripherals, and machine distance in a manner that is easy to view and understand.

For example, equipment usage reports can be overlaid onto satellite imagery and be utilised by crop farmers to analyse the patterns of use and determine whether diagonal, up and down, or left and right, are the most effective way of preparing their property according to their strategy for that year and the specific time of the year.

“Ctrack’s Agri solutions help farmers save on costs and improve performance through better planning and decision making regardless of crop type, farm or fleet size,” concludes Jordt.

Visit Ctrack’s website at www.ctrack.co.za, send an e-mail to sales@ctrack.co.za, or call them at +27(0)860-333-444 for more information.