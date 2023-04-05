Continental Tyre South Africa Encourages Motorists to Practice Road Safety this Easter Holiday

As the Easter holiday approaches, many South Africans will be hitting the roads to visit friends and family or go on holiday. With increased traffic on the roads during this period, it is important to prioritize road safety. As a leading tyre manufacturer in South Africa, Continental is committed to ensuring that motorists stay safe during their journeys.

We would like to take this opportunity to remind all drivers of the importance of road safety during the Easter holidays. Whether you are travelling a short distance or embarking on a long road trip, it is important to ensure that your vehicle is in good condition, and you are following the rules of the road. In particular, the importance of checking your tyres before embarking on any journey cannot be over-emphasized.

Tyres are an essential component of any vehicle and play a crucial role in ensuring road safety. Tyres that are worn, damaged or under-inflated can compromise your vehicle’s handling, increase your stopping distance, and even cause accidents.

To avoid any such risks, we recommend that all drivers take the following steps to check their tyres before setting off:

Check your tyre pressures: Under-inflated tyres can lead to poor handling, higher fuel consumption, increased wear and excessive heat build-up that could result in tyre failure. Use a tyre pressure gauge to check the pressures of all the vehicle’s tyres, including the spare, and ensure it matches the manufacturer’s recommendations based on the load being carried or towed. Inspect the tread depth: The minimum legal tread depth in South Africa is 1.6mm. Check your tyres for any uneven wear, bulges or cuts. If the tread depth is below the legal limit or there is visible damage, it’s time to replace your tyres. Check for punctures: Before setting off on a long journey, check your tyres for any punctures or objects embedded in the tread. Ensure your spare tyre is in good condition: Don’t forget to check your spare tyre, as it is your backup in case of a puncture. Trailer and caravan tyres: Remember to check the condition of the tyres on your trailer or caravan, as these typically stand in the sun for long periods with little use. Inspect the tyres for any sign of damage or wear, and follow the manufacturer’s recommendations for tyre pressures.

BestDrive by Continental fitment centres around the country offer comprehensive safety checks to ensure any potential problems with your car are identified and rectified. These checks cover the tyre pressures and tread depth, along with the condition of the shock absorbers, brake fluid, brake pads and discs, battery, exhaust system and wiper blades.

Road safety – we all need to play our part

In addition to tyre checks, we urge all motorists to practice safe driving habits this Easter holiday. This includes obeying the speed limit, ensuring that all occupants in the vehicle are wearing seat belts, avoiding distractions such as using your cellphone while driving, and never drinking and driving.

“We want all South Africans to have a safe and enjoyable Easter holiday, and that starts with being responsible on the roads,” said Monica Ramsunder, head of Marketing at Continental Tyre South Africa. “By taking the time to check your vehicle’s tyres and practising safe driving habits, we can all do our part to reduce the number of accidents and ensure that everyone reaches their destination safely.”

We encourage all motorists to take these road safety tips seriously and remind them that safety is everyone’s responsibility. Let’s work together to make this Easter holiday a safe and happy one for all. Continental Tyre South Africa is a member of the SATMC, promoting road safety for all South Africans.