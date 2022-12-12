Continental celebrates proud legacy spanning 75 years of tyre manufacturing in South Africa

Continental Tyre South Africa (CTSA) is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2022. Since the Continental group has found its home on South African soil in 1987, it has grown the company into a trusted, renowned, and sought-after brand, known for the premium tyres it produces.

With over 1,000 employees across its manufacturing, marketing and sales operations, Continental Tyre South Africa is home to vibrant and innovative people whose passion to win ensures that it is an integral part of the mobility of the future.

“The 75th anniversary of Continental’s South African operations is an amazing milestone for the company, and a proud achievement for all our people that have helped us reach this important chapter of our history,” says Martin Buday, Managing Director of CTSA. “Over the past several decades, the company has expanded to meet the growing demand for Continental and General Tire-branded products in both the original equipment and replacement tyre sectors, both in South Africa and export countries.

When you transport loved ones to each other, facilitate family reunions and the discovery of new and faraway places, with safety at the forefront of your mind, your work is rooted in purpose. “Our purpose has inspired Continental to dig deeper for new ideas, to attract the best minds, to create the most fertile environment for innovation, creativity and excellence to flourish. It is this that we believe will carry us forward for at least another 75 years,” Buday says.

“Our Gqeberha plant has benefitted from major investments and upgrades to introduce the latest technologies, cutting-edge production processes and the most advanced tooling, which together with the expertise of our people contributed to our 75-year success story,” highlighted Attie Higgs, Acting Plant Manager of the South African manufacturing facility.

Throughout 2022, the 75 years of tradition and innovation of the Gqeberha plant has been celebrated through various events including employee events and plant tours. “We are aiming to be an employer of choice and a good citizen of the local community, to leave a great legacy and sought-after tyre manufacturing expertise for the generations to come”, added Higgs.

Continental in South Africa is a committed partner of the local community, enrolled in various educational projects such as Unity in Africa’s iGEMS programme, as well social projects such as the Water Leaks Project addressing the water scarcity issues facing the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro.

The company’s history started when the General Tire and Rubber Company was established by the Williams Hunt Group and General Tire USA in 1947. Almost 40 years later, in 1985, Continental AG and General Tyre SA signed an agreement to produce Continental branded tyres in South Africa. The local operation was acquired by Continental in 1998 and renamed Continental Tyre South Africa (Pty) Ltd, creating the foundation to become one of South Africa’s leading tyre manufacturers and an integral part of Continental’s global family. In 2013, CTSA became fully owned subsidiary of Continental. Continental Tyre is a proud member of the South African Tyre Manufacturers Conference (SATMC).