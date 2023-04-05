Come look at NAMPO 2023: BI shows their leading brands and agri expertise

Article supplied

Leading supplier Bearings Interna­tional (BI) sees Grain SA’s NAMPO Harvest Day from 16 to 19 May as an important platform to interact with customers, original equipment manu­facturers (OEMs) and end users from all over South Africa, and to showcase its comprehensive product range for the farming community, according to Segment Development Leader: Agricul­ture Mike Groenewald.

Apart from OEMs and resellers, BI focuses on the following specific mar­ket segments: storage and processing, beef and poultry, irrigation and crop production, fruit and vegetable farm­ing, fishing, tobacco and packhouses.

BI supplies bearings for agricultural equipment such as combine harvest­ers, planters, balers, tractors, spread­ers, mixers and hammer mills. Chains and accessories are available for major combine-harvester brands such as John Deere, Claas, Case, Clayson, Fahr, Laverda, Massey Ferguson and Slattery.

A range of sprockets is available for most agricultural implements, in addi­tion to standard V-pulleys with adaptor sleeve bosses and axle couplings. Gear­boxes can be supplied for slashers and cutters, production equipment and other agricultural implements. Oils, hydraulic seals and hoses are also available, as well as power take-off (PTO) shafts and variable speed drives (VSDs).

Main BI brands on display will include a new range of hub units designed and developed in conjunction with KML. Adhesives, sealants and sur­face treatment from Loctite are also represented, as are Alpha single-phase 230V and three-phase 380V and ABB motors, Citronol environment-friendly hand cleaners and degreasers, Makita cordless power tools, Rocol lubricants, and Dodge housed bearings and shaft-mounted gearboxes.

“We not only have a comprehensive product line-up to meet the require­ments of the South African agricultural sector, but have extensive experience and product knowledge to assist farm­ers to keep their farming equipment fully operational and well maintained. Our leading brands underline our prom­ise of having the right product at the right price for every application in the agricultural industry,” says Groenewald.

“We do not compromise on quality, as downtime due to component failure is costly. Farmers are always under huge time pressure due to the seasonal constraints of the industry. We believe our customers need a service provider that not only has the right spares avail­able whenever necessary, but which can assist with any technical aspects of our products,” says Groenewald.

BI continues to develop new products specifically for the farming community. At NAMPO 2018 it unveiled the latest design of its agricultural hub bearings, and offered a selection of Harden Tools for farmers.

Visit BI at Stands 45 and 46 at NAMPO 2023.

For more information, contact BI on +27-11-899-0000 or send an e-mail to info@bearings.co.za. You may also visit their website at www.bearings.co.za, or reach them on their 24-hour hotline on 083-250-9191. Follow them on social media for the latest news and updates.