CNH Industrial brings the world of agriculture to SA

CNH Industrial one of two main sponsors of the World Farmers’ Organisation (WFO) Annual General Assembly | Event to be hosted from 21 – 24 May 2023 in Sun City, South Africa | CNH Industrial actively participating in proceedings.

CNH Industrial takes pride in demonstrating its commitment to the agricultural sector by proudly sponsoring the 2023 World Farmers’ Organisation (WFO) General Assembly to be held in Sun City, Rustenburg, South Africa, from 21 – 24 May.

Having won the bid to host the event, South Africa can be rightfully proud of the singular honour of hosting this prestigious international gathering. As one of two main sponsors, CNH Industrial looks forward to welcoming delegates from around the world.

“By facilitating meaningful dialogue and building valuable partnerships right here on home turf, CNH Industrial is confident that the high level of interaction will greatly benefit the entire agricultural community and the region as a whole. The meeting will provide valuable opportunities to discuss and share visions and ideas on opportunities and challenges characterising agriculture at the local, regional and global level,” says Jacques Taylor, Managing Director of CNH Industrial Agriculture and Construction in Southern Africa.

The Annual General Assembly of the WFO is probably the most influential gathering of farming leaders in the world. Farmers representing more than 80 national farmers’ organisations take part in WFO activities throughout the year, advocating at the level of the UN and its agencies, building capacity, and finding consensus on agricultural policies.

The WFO is a member-based association, bringing together national farmers’ organisations and agricultural cooperatives from all over the world. The objective is to create the conditions for the adoption of policies and programmes that can improve the economic environment and livelihood of producers and rural communities, strengthening the contribution of agriculture in tackling the challenges facing humankind.

The #WFOGA2023 will bring together international delegates with high-level representatives of governments, private sector entities, NGOs, research centres, academia, international organisations and financial institutions. It promises to be the agricultural event to move policy horizons – both globally and in the Southern African region.

This year’s WFO General Assembly will focus on the nexus between agriculture and nature, highlighting the critical role farmers can play to address the global challenges of transitioning to resilient food systems to generate a sustainable and positive impact on the environment. The 2023 event will have the theme “Investing in farmers’ solutions for resilient food systems with a positive impact on nature”.

“CNH Industrial looks forward to further demonstrating its resolve to contribute positively to the future of agriculture in Southern Africa and engaging in important topics and policies on a global scale. We are committed to the protection and promotion of the rights, values, ideals and needs of our farmers and their families in the primary produce sector,” Taylor added.

A high-ranking international speaker from CNH Industrial will represent the company at the event, delivering an address on ‘Technology and its role in driving sustainable agricultural practices’. CNH Industrial will also participate in a panel discussion entitled ‘Farmer-driven Innovation is key to unlock the potential of the agricultural sector in response to a global crisis’.

CNH Industrial will also have the opportunity to showcase both Case IH and New Holland equipment ranges at the conference, and demonstrate its advanced agricultural technology solutions to delegates by hosting a dedicated technology field demo day. Here, delegates will have the opportunity to gain insight into preicsion agriculture technology and how this technology contributes towards sustainable agricultural practices. Further to this, delegates will be afforded the opportunity of observing the world-renowned Case IH equipment out in the field through live demonstrations.

As a sponsor, CNH Industrial looks forward to gaining valuable information and contributing towards developments in the agriculture sector. Utilizing the knowledge gained from the conference, the organization will be able to inform its business strategy and add value to its local and global stakeholders.

For more information contact Chimene de Villiers, Case IH Head of Marketing and Communication, at chimene.devilliers@cnhind.com