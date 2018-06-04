Build your own electricity connection to the power grid

This post is also available in: Afrikaans

The huge demand for new electricity connections in the business sector caused a backlog in infrastructure delivery at Eskom in the past and, resulting in longer waiting periods for some customers.

Having now addressed the backlog, and committed to facilitating faster connections going forward, Eskom has an option that allows new and existing business customers the option to self-build an electricity connection to the national power grid with the help of Eskom-approved contractors, service providers and suppliers.

Providing customers with a solution to more effectively manage their electricity demand requirements, the self-build option enables customers to:

Control the timing and, to a greater extent, the cost of their connection;

Get access to electricity much faster; and

Increase production much quicker by switching on and powering new or expanded business operations much earlier.

Facilitating connectivity to the national power grid is a measure to help increase output and stimulate economic growth. This will, as a consequence, lead to an increase in electricity sales and ultimately allow a reduction in the unit cost of electricity to the benefit of all customers.

Eskom considers all business applications for self-build projects, irrespective of the size of supply requested.

Business customers need to sign a self-build agreement in addition to an electricity supply agreement with Eskom. They then appoint an Eskom-accredited contractor to ensure that the correct equipment is used and the quality of work adheres to Eskom standards and specifications. This is very important as the installation needs to meet all safety criteria.

Detailed information on self-building an electricity connection is available at www.eskom.co.za – click on “Customer Care” followed by “New and additional power supply” in the drop-down menu.

The following documentation can be downloaded on the website:

Eskom’s Self-build Standard Document

Application form

Steps to complete the application form

Steps to commence and complete a self-build project

“The self-build option is available to any business in the commercial, industrial and agricultural sectors. Customers should apply to self-build connection infrastructure at the time when they apply for a new electricity connection or an upgrade in supply or a change in connection, such as a line deviation”, comments Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe.

Source: Eskom