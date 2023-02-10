BSi Steel – steel distribution

BSi Steel (PTY) Ltd was founded in 1985. For more than three decades we have forged a peerless reputation across Southern Africa as a trusted, reliable supplier.

We now command a significant market share in steel distribution throughout Southern Africa and continue to grow our business on solid foundations. Our distribution platform has been structured to achieve optimum efficiency and excellent service to our wide spread clients. Klipriver is our central distribution & processing warehouse that services all of South Africa, Exports and African markets.

Klipriver comprises a 23-hectare site with over 30,000 square metres under roof. BSI Exports (Pty) Ltd is situated at Klipriver. This specialized operation provides a broad range of steel products as well as steel related products. Direct deliveries are made to our African clients from South Africa. Key markets are Zambia, Zimbabwe, DRC, Namibia, Malawi, Mozambique, Tanzania and Angola. BSI African Branches are situated in Lusaka, Kitwe, Harare, Bulawayo, Lubumbashi & Kolwezi. Shearcut (Pty) Ltd is a wholly owned subsidiary of BSI. Geared to handle steel processing for BSI and a number of other clients. Such as coil slitting, cut to length sheet, blanking, punched lipped channel etc.

BSI Steel has a branch in Lusaka which is perfectly positioned to service your steel requirements whether large or small. We have been servicing Zambia’s steel needs since 1997. Our range of steel stock are the largest and most diverse in Zambia and we carry stocks in excess of 4,000 tons at any given time. We also process coil into IBR and Corrugated sheets cut to length to match your requirements, and offer bull nosing and cranking services. We stock steel related products such as cutting and grinding disks, welding rods and primer paints.

We now also stock a wide range of fencing products, special steel round bars and roofing insulation products. In addition our knowledgeable and professional staff are on hand to assist you with technical support as and when you require it. To ensure that we are able to handle your orders we run sophisticated order processing systems that are linked via fibre optics, to all our operations that will ensure we offer the shortest possible lead times. Our fleet of delivery vehicles, ranging from 30 ton horse and trailers to 1 ton bakkies, are geared to handle bulk orders as well as your just in time requirements.

Vision: We will forge a steel icon through enduring partnerships.

Mission: We are ahuman centered, client-focused enterprise, dedicated to consistently delivering top quality steel at competitive prices. We will invest in the lives of our people, the communities we live in and the sustainability of our environment.

Contact details:

Kitwe branch: saleskitwe@bsisteel.com; Tel: +260 212 210 670; Plot 1304, Chibuluma Rd, Kitwe, Zambia.

Lusaka Branch: saleslusaka@bsisteel.com; Tel: +260 211 222 112; Plot 5113/5114, Cnr Lumumba Rd & Bombo Rd, Light Industrial Area, Lusaka, Zambia.