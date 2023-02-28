BSI Steel: Africa’s leading steel supplier

Article supplied

BSi Steel (Pty) Ltd was founded in 1985. For more than three decades we have forged a peerless reputation across Southern Africa as a trusted, reliable supplier.

We now command a significant market share in steel distribution throughout Southern Africa, and continue to grow our business on solid foundations. Our distribution platform has been structured to achieve optimum efficiency and excellent service to our widespread clients.

Klipriver is our central distribution and processing warehouse that services all of South Africa, exports and African markets. Klipriver comprises a 23-hectare site with over 30 000 square metres under roof. BSi Exports (Pty) Ltd is situated at Klipriver. This specialised operation provides a broad range of steel products as well as steel related products. Direct deliveries are made to our African clients from South Africa. Key markets are Zambia, Zimbabwe, DRC, Namibia, Malawi, Mozambique, Tanzania and Angola. BSi African branches are situated in Lusaka, Kitwe, Harare, Bulawayo, Lubumbashi, and Kolwezi.

Shearcut (Pty) Ltd is a wholly owned subsidiary of BSi, geared to handle steel processing such as coil slitting, cut-to-length sheets, blanking, punched lipped channel et cetera for BSi and a number of other clients. BSi Steel has a branch in Lusaka which is perfectly positioned to service your steel requirements, whether large or small. We have been servicing Zambia’s steel needs since 1997. Our range of steel stock is the largest and most diverse in Zambia, and we carry stocks in excess of 4 000 tonnes at any given time.

We also process sheets into IBR and corrugated sheets cut to length to match your requirements, and offer bull nosing and cranking services. We stock steel-related products such as cutting and grinding disks, welding rods and primer paints. We now also stock a wide range of fencing products, special steel round bars and roof insulation products. In addition, our knowledgeable and professional staff are on hand to assist you with technical support as and when you require it.

To ensure that we are able to handle your orders, we run sophisticated order processing systems that are linked via fibre optics, to all our operations that will ensure we offer the short est possible lead times. Our fleet of delivery vehicles, ranging from 30-tonne horse and trailers to 1-tonne bakkies, are geared to handle bulk orders as well as your just-in-time requirements.

Vision: We will forge a steel icon through enduring partnerships.

Mission: We are a human centred, client-focused enterprise, dedicated to consistently delivering top quality steel at competitive prices. We invest in the lives of our people, the communities we live in and the sustainability of our environment.

For more information, contact our Kitwe branch by sending an e-mail to saleskitwe@bsisteel.com or call them on (+260)212-210-670, located at Plot 1304, Chibuluma Road, Kitwe, Zambia, or our Lusaka branch by sending an e-mail to saleslusaka@bsisteel.com; or call them on (+260)211-222-112; located at Plot 5113/5114, Cnr Lumumba and Bombo Road, Light Industrial Area, Lusaka, Zambia.