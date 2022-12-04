BREAKING NEWS: Get FREE Tractor Service Parts with John Deere

Uptime isn’t everything; it’s the only thing.
John Deere South Africa is committed to having parts available to customers on time, or it’s free.
- Get John Deere 5D and 5E 3-Cylinder Tractor Service Parts for FREE if the respective part number ordered is not available within 24 hours from the closest John Deere South African Dealer within your province.
- This offer is valid from 01 December 2022 to 31 May 2023 (excluding weekends and public holidays).
- This offer is valid only to South Africa and on selected service parts when ordered directly from your local John Deere South African Dealer branch.
BOKSBURG, SOUTH AFRICA, 1 December 2022 – John Deere Africa Middle East announced that a selection of their service parts on the 5D and 5E 3-Cylinder range tractors will be FREE if that respective part ordered by the customer is not available at their closest Dealer branch within 24 hours. The offering is available to South Africa and the closest situated John Deere Dealer branch to the customer’s operations. This program is applicable only to normal working days and excludes weekends and any South African Public holidays.
This program will be valid from 1 December 2022 and continue up until 31 May 2023.
Why This Program?
John Deere understands the importance of profitability and the impact downtime can have on an operation. Ultimately, their goal is to increase productivity and efficiency by helping farmers maximise the performance of their tractors through the availability of service parts.
Which Tractors Apply?
This offering is available on the following tractor models:
5D 3-Cylinder Tractor
- 5045D
5E 3-Cylinder Tractor (old)
- 5303E
- 5403E
- 5503E
5E 3-Cylinder Tractor (new)
- 5055E
- 5065E
- 5075E
Which Parts Does This Program Cover?
The offering applies to the following 31-Part numbers:
|Part Number
|Part Description
|AT171853
|AIR FILTER
|AT171854
|AIR FILTER
|CJ18473
|ANTIFREEZE
|CJ18474
|HY-GARD
|CJ18482A
|PLUS-50 ENGINE OIL – 5L
|CJ18478
|PLUS-50 ENGINE OIL – 20L
|CJ18492
|EXTREME-GARD
|DZ104137
|GASKET
|R120247
|RING
|R216949
|V-BELT
|R272592
|V-BELT
|R502814
|GASKET
|R503808
|DRAIN PLUG
|R515195
|DRAIN PLUG
|R73784
|V-BELT
|RE195491
|AIR FILTER
|RE198488
|AIR FILTER
|RE282286
|AIR FILTER
|RE282287
|AIR FILTER
|RE45864
|OIL FILTER
|RE508953
|FUEL FILTER
|RE508954
|FUEL FILTER
|RE519626
|OIL FILTER
|RE60021
|FILTER ELEMENT
|RE62418
|FUEL FILTER
|RE68048
|AIR FILTER
|RE68049
|AIR FILTER
|SU26138
|V-BELT
|SU29300
|FILTER ELEMENT
|SU29301
|FILTER ELEMENT
|T19044
|OIL FILTER
The Terms and Conditions
This program is not open to resellers and is restricted to registered owners or direct employees only. This program is also restricted to the machine’s next service (no bulk purchases allowed).
Reimbursement to customers is limited to the 31-part numbers indicated above and does not apply to the entire order/service kit, only to the respective part number not available.
Online ordering of parts through parts.deere.africa OR Agmarket is excluded from this program.
Read the full terms and conditions here.
Find Out More
For more information about this offering, contact John Deere at africa@johndeere.com or your local John Deere dealer.
Source: John Deere