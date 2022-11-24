BREAKING NEWS: Free Tractor Operator Training with Every New John Deere Tractor Purchased

Unlock farmer profitability with the new training program from John Deere South Africa. Between 1 November 2022 and 31 October 2023, every new tractor purchased and delivered will receive free SETA-certified operator training.

This applies to all John Deere tractor models.

Why Tractor Training?

John Deere understands the importance of profitability for each farming operation and that the right training and proper use of equipment can exponentially increase margins for farmers.

John Deere is committed to helping farmers get the most out of their new tractor purchases, ultimately increasing their productivity and ensuring a safer work environment for all operators.

This is an excellent opportunity for South African farmers looking to purchase new tractors in the upcoming year and wish to add value to their operations that will last for years.

What Will the Tractor Training Entail?

Operators will be trained on the following;

Legal Requirements The National Road Traffic Act of 1998. The Occupational Health and Safety Act.

Starting up and Driving

Knowing the controls and instruments.

Daily checks needed before starting.

Applying daily safety checks.

The correct seating position for operators.

The correct starting-up procedure to follow.

Operation of a Tractor

General driving guidelines.

Driving on public roads.

Stopping the machine correctly.

Hitching of implements.

PTO shafts.

Trailers.

Safety

Tractor accident causes.

Applying shutdown safety.

Applying refueling safety.

Applying safety when hitching implements.

Applying safe slope operations.

The responsibility of the driver in case of an accident.

General Maintenance

Shutting down the machine correctly.

Fault resolution.

The Training Process

Once a tractor is purchased and delivery, within the specified timeframe (01 November 2022 – 31 October 2023), has been arranged, the relevant John Deere Dealer will arrange training with each customer.

Training will be for a full day and the training curriculum indicated above will be covered. Training of operators in a specific area in the country will be grouped (maximum 15 operators per day) and training will be conducted in sets of a full working week. This will impact the timing of when training will be done in a specific area and training delay might be up to 6 months after date of tractor delivery.

Only one operator can be trained for each new tractor purchased. Additional operator training can be arranged, but associated cost thereof should be discussed with the Dealer.

Terms and Conditions

Free Tractor Operator Training with Every New John Deere Tractor Purchased in South Africa

Terms

Free Operating Training will apply to all new John Deere tractor models.

Tractor must be purchased and delivered within the timeframe of 01 November 2022 – 31 October 2023.

Training will be provided by a John Deere approved service provider.

Training will be for a full day and will cover specific topics as outlined in the T’c and C’s document.

Training schedules will be arranged with the authorised John Deere Dealer and communicated to the customers.

Only one operator can be trained for each new tractor purhased.

Additional operator training can be arranged, but associated costs thereof should be discussed with the Dealer.

Miscellaneous

John Deere is entitled to exclude individual persons from partaking in this program “Free Operator Training” at any time, if there are reasonable grounds for doing so e.g., any breach, manipulation or non- fulfilment of these Terms and Conditions, and reserves the right to take legal action. Exclusion based on reasonable grounds will not give right to any claims on the part of the excluded customers against John Deere and/ or its authorised Dealers.

Customers/ participants acknowledge and agrees that their participation in this program “Free Operator Training” is purely voluntary.

All matters arising out of or relating to these Terms and Conditions shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the substantive laws of the Republic of South Africa to the exclusion of its rules on conflict of law provision or rules. Any claim or cause of action arising under these Terms and Conditions shall be brought only in the courts located in Johannesburg (South Africa), and the parties hereby consent to the exclusive jurisdiction of such courts.

Force Majeure

This program shall not apply and John Deere and/ or its authorised Dealers shall not be held liable or responsible for any Operator Training delayed or cancelled due to acts beyond John Deere and/ or its authorized Dealer’s reasonable control, including, without limitation, the following force majeure events (“Force Majeure Event(s)”) that frustrates delivery and fulfilment of the terms of this program: (a) acts of God; (b) flood, fire, earthquake or explosion; (c) war, invasion, hostilities (whether war is declared or not), terrorist threats or acts, riot or other civil unrest; (d) government order or law; (e) actions, embargoes or blockades in effect on or after the date of this Agreement; (f) action by any governmental authority; (g) national or regional emergency; (h) strikes, labour stoppages or slowdowns or other industrial disturbances; (i) epidemic, pandemic or similar influenza or bacterial infection that may cause global outbreak, or pandemic, or serious illness); (j) emergency state; (k) shortage of adequate medical supplies and equipment; (l) shortage of power or transportation facilities; and (m) other similar events beyond the reasonable control of John Deere and authorised Dealer.

Data Protection

By participating in this program “Free Operator Training”, you agree to the use of your personal information to the following extent:

Collection, storage, and processing of personal information, including first and last name, physical address, email address, contact number and machine serial number.

The purpose for our collection and storage of your personal information is to facilitate your participation in this program.

We share or disclose your personal information to John Deere affiliates, John Deere authorised dealers and the John Deere approved service provider conducting the training. Personal information is transmitted to or accessed in other countries including United States of America where John Deere has affiliates. In providing us with your personal information, you consent to the cross-border transfer of your personal information to foreign recipients. More information on such measures is available in our complete Privacy Statement.

There will be no further disclosure of your personal information to third parties. Your personal information disclosed due to participation in this program will be treated as strictly confidential, will be used exclusively for the proper running and processing of the program.

Data Subject Rights

You have a right to information about the use of your personal information. Upon request and proof of your identity, you will be provided with complete information about the stored personal information, insofar as it concerns you. For this, an informal email to ManiRebone@JohnDeere.com will be sufficient.

You may withdraw your consent to the use and storage of your email address at any time without having to give reasons. For this, an informal email to ManiRebone@JohnDeere.com will be sufficient. You may also have your data corrected in the same way.

In the event of a withdrawal of consent, your personal contact data will be deleted from the database immediately. The withdrawal and the successful deletion of your personal participant data will be confirmed by email upon request. You also have the right to complain to the relevant Supervisory Authority.

Our general data protection provisions also apply which can be viewed in our Privacy Statement: Enterprise Privacy Statement.

Find Out More

For more information about this program, contact John Deere at africa@johndeere.com or your local John Deere dealer.

