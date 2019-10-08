Bold Isuzu D-Max X-Rider Black steps out of the shadows

This post is also available in: English

The Isuzu D-Max X-Rider Black, a limited-edition double cab 4×2 based on the popular 2.5 litre diesel D-Max has been re-introduced to the South African market for another limited period.

Revealed at a black-tie gala dinner held inside the Isuzu vehicle assembly plant in Port Elizabeth over the weekend. The X-Rider Black showed off its boldness with sheer je ne sais quoi as members of the media joined local business people and celebrities to get a glimpse of the Isuzu manufacturing facilities and the exclusive X-Rider Black.

The X-Rider is painted exclusively in the Black Meet Kettle body colour, which gives this special model a distinctive appearance in conjunction with the extensive list of unique features incorporated in the standard X-Rider package.

A favourite with consumers as well as the people who build it, the X-Rider Black has a head-turning bold and purposeful stance enhanced by blacked out wheels, and mat black accessories.

“The Isuzu X-Rider Black is my favourite vehicle on our production line,” says Natasha Schultz, an Isuzu Motors South Africa assembly line operator who fits wiring harnesses on the D-Max production line. “I can see myself driving this black beauty, it stands out on the line. I am happy to see it back in our product portfolio and I know our customers will be happy to see it in our showrooms!”

Product Communications Manager, Nandi Matomela, says “the X-Rider Black was reintroduced for a limited period after high demand from customers since the run out of the previous edition”.

Traditionally known for its workhorse capabilities, the X-Rider Black, demonstrates the versatility of the Isuzu light commercial vehicle range which has a strong presence in both the leisure and commercial segments of the market. Matomela says Isuzu was one of the first bakkie brands to introduce double cabs in the early 90s and has since shown that an Isuzu bakkie is a perfect all-rounder.

Available only as a 4×2 double cab, the X-Rider Black is aimed squarely at the leisure market. “It’s bold, stylish and in your face. The X-Rider Black is for people who want to stand out in the urban jungle. It brings all the familiar Isuzu attributes of rugged reliability but will not look out of place parked in an upmarket urban-setting,” says Dominic Rimmer, IMSA Executive Technical Services.

The X-Rider Black offers added value with an extensive list of standard features and accessories. The package includes a bold black front bumper guard, projector headlamps with integrated LED daytime running lights, as well as front fog lamps. Eye-catching 18-inch black alloy wheels with red Isuzu badges further enhance the dynamic stance of this model. The tyres are 255/60R18 All Terrain Tyres from General Tyre. The black theme continues with matt black roof rails, black side steps and a black sports bar. The X-Rider Black also comes with a factory fitted tonneau cover and a 2,1 tonne towbar.

The D-MAX cabin gets the X-Rider treatment with standard black leather seats featuring red stitching on the bolsters and the “X-Rider” logo embroidered on the headrest. Red stitching is also used for the leather-trimmed steering wheel which has a red Isuzu badge. Piano black trim on the vents, radio and front console give the cabin a modern and sophisticated touch, with the same treatment used on the door trim inserts that incorporate a red “X” in keeping with the theme.

An 8-inch AX2 touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth for audio streaming and handsfree calling is available as standard.

Drive is taken care of by Isuzu’s popular 2.5 litre, 4-cylinder, 16 valve high pressure turbo charged diesel engine matted with a 5-speed manual gear box. Power remains unchanged at 100 kW from 3 400 rpm with 320 Nm of torque between 1 800 rpm and 2 800 rpm.

Fuel consumption is 7,7 l/100 km on the combined cycle, with 203 g/km of CO2 emissions.

The X-Rider Black has a high level of active and passive safety features which include Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Brake-Assist System (BAS), Electronic Stability Control (ESC) with Traction Control, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), driver and passenger airbags, and Side-Impact Protection Bars.

The Isuzu bakkie range comes standard with Isuzu Complete Care, comprising a five-year/120 000 km bumper-to-bumper warranty and Isuzu Roadside Assistance, a five-year/unlimited km anti-corrosion warranty and a five-year/90 000 km Service Plan. Service intervals are every 15 000 km/12 months. Extended cover can be purchased for Roadside Assistance, Service Plans and Maintenance Plans.

The X-Rider Black is priced at R462 000 including VAT and is available at Isuzu dealerships nationwide.

Source: Isuzu Motors South Africa