BKB acquires the Provident Group of companies

BKB is pleased to announce the acquisition of the Provident Group of companies, a leading provider of agricultural and animal health services in the former Transkei region of the Eastern Cape. The acquisition, which will be finalised by March 2023, includes three well-established businesses: Cowden’s Co-Op, with retail branches in Encgobo, Idutywa and Mthatha; Provident Animal Health, a Retail branch in East London; and Farmer Vet, a veterinary wholesaler also based in East London.

BKB intends to maintain the existing brand names and operations of the Provident Group of companies’ businesses as we recognise the value and reputation that they have built in the region, and will gradually integrate these into our existing BKB Retail offering.

This acquisition will allow BKB to increase their national footprint by growing its presence in the Eastern Cape and better serve the needs of local farmers and producers. Provident Group of companies’ reputation for providing high-quality products and services is well-known, and we are excited to welcome them to the BKB family. Together, we will continue to support the growth and development of the agricultural industry in South Africa.