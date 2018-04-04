Bayer partners World Farmers’ Organisation to launch global Care4Cattle grant to advance cattle well-being

This post is also available in: Afrikaans

Every day livestock professionals around the world demonstrate their remarkable commitment to ensuring the well-being and health of the animals in their care. In support of their dedication, Bayer has launched a €30,000 global Care4Cattle initiative towards recognizing innovative thinking in advancing animal well-being, in partnership with the World Farmers’ Organisation (WFO).

Animal well-being is synonymous with good welfare, which relates to both the physical health and mental well-being of the animal. Improvements in animal well-being are an on-going process and they require collaboration and commitment. The Care4Cattle initiative offers supportive grants to livestock veterinarians, farmers and scientists who are working to further enhance dairy and beef cattle well-being in innovative and practice-oriented ways on farm level.

Dirk Ehle, Head of Animal Health from Bayer said: “Care4Cattle is our new exciting contribution to advancing animal well-being and we are pleased to partner with the World Farmers’ Organisation. Through Care4Cattle, we can support livestock professionals’ continued efforts to advance animal well-being, encourage more innovative thinking, and help turn great ideas into reality for the benefit of the animals. Taking care of the well-being of animals is the right thing to do.”

Theo De Jager, President of the World Farmers’ Organisation said: “Animal well-being is of growing emphasis around the world. Effective implementation of sustainable animal well-being standards requires constant innovation, as well as a strong partnership between farmers, industry, all levels of government and the community. For these reasons we are pleased to be able to collaborate with Bayer on this project. Improving cattle well-being at farm level benefits the animals, and this ultimately also benefits the farmers.”

Source: Bayer