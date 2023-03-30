Animal Management for Smart Farmers using Gallagher

Gallagher Animal Management is a division of Gallagher Group Limited, a New Zealand-based company that specialises in electric fencing and animal management systems. The company offers a range of products and services that are designed to help farmers and ranchers manage their livestock more effectively and efficiently.

Their products include electric fencing solutions, weighing and EID (electronic identification) systems, pasture management tools, and animal watering systems. These products are used to improve the health and productivity of animals, while also reducing labor costs and environmental impact.

Gallagher animal management products make life easy for farmers by offering a wide range of products and services to help them manage their animals and improve their operations. Some of these products include, but are not limited to:

Gallagher’s Electric Fencing Systems are designed to provide secure containment and management of livestock. They offer a wide range of energizers, conductors, insulators, and accessories to help the client customize their fencing system to suit their needs. The benefits of electric fencing systems include lower costs, easy installation, and more flexibility in managing animals.

Gallagher’s Livestock Weighing and EID (electronic identification) solutions help farmers and ranchers accurately weigh and identify individual animals. This information can be used to improve animal health, productivity, and profitability. Gallagher offers a range of weighing and EID solutions, including weigh scales, EID tag readers, and software.

Gallagher’s Animal Husbandry and Management provides a range of animal husbandry and management products, including livestock handling equipment, stock prods, and animal identification tags. These products are designed to help farmers and ranchers safely and efficiently manage their livestock, reducing stress on both the animals and the people handling them.

Gallagher’s Water Management offers a range of water management solutions, including automatic waterers, troughs, and pumps. These products help farmers and ranchers provide clean, fresh water to their livestock, improving animal health and productivity.

Gallagher Animal Management guarantees quality offers on products including the range of benefits you will get when using this smart technology.

The benefits of Gallagher Animal Management include an enhanced soil health for proper grazing management and can improve soil health by promoting the growth of beneficial plants, reducing soil erosion, and increasing carbon sequestration.

Gallagher’s solar-powered electric fencing and watering solutions helps reduce carbon emissions by decreasing the reliance on fossil fuels leading to reduced water pollution. This assists with the prevention of water contamination sources by ensuring that livestock have access to clean water and are not overgrazing in riparian areas.

Electric fencing resolves the issue of wildlife conflict and helps keep wildlife out of areas where they may cause crop damage, thereby reducing the need for harmful wildlife management practices.

Gallagher Animal Management products and services help farmers manage their livestock in a way that is both economically viable and environmentally sustainable. Overall, these products offer a combination of durability, reliability, and innovation backed by Gallagher’s extensive experience and expertise in the animal management industry.

Gallagher Animal Management SA is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa, and has a network of distributors and partners in over 100 countries worldwide. For mor information, contact us at sales.za@gallagher.com or 011 974 4740.