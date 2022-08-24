Agriculturists’ unique stewardship responsibility

by Tisha Steyn

“We do not inherit the earth from our ancestors – we borrow it from our children.”

There is some controversy as to who spoke these true words originally, but some sources claim that these were the words of native American Chief Seattle. These good words still ring true more than a century after being originally spoken, especially considering the dire climatic conditions the planet is experiencing at present.

These wise words sum up stewardship and the valuable lesson we must learn from them is: We must keep the planet and its resources safe for future generations. “We are not the owners of all that surrounds us, we are simply the cultivators, managers and guardians,” says Janet Lawless, Technical and Marketing Manager at InteliGro. Stewardship is of extreme importance in agriculture as the actions, or lack thereof, by role-players, have a direct influence on the environment regarding water and soil security, and therefore food security. As primary caregivers of the land, farmers have a huge responsibility to ensure that the water and soil are restored to and maintained at a sustainable standard.

InteliGro farm training ensures the safe and responsible handling of

agri-chemicals.

The requirement and responsibility to not further destroy what we have, consist of three facets as far as agriculture is concerned:

Global population growth demands increased food production: This is a growing problem as the available land suitable for agriculture is diminishing because of increased urbanisation and encroachment of development on arable land. More food will have to be cultivated on the available land. Irresponsible cultivation practices and the application and use of chemical substances in an illegitimate way may reduce soil fertility and at the same time put water resources at risk. Scarce natural resources, namely fertile soil and water, require sustainable and responsible production methods.

Climate change with higher temperatures and the increasing occurrence of extreme climate conditions, such as drought and flooding, place greater pressure on the soil. Soil becomes arid due to a lack of cover vegetation and poor drainage caused by compaction. Arid soil is less likely to allow moisture penetration, which leads to erosion of fertile soils. “We cannot afford to destroy soil fertility or to pollute or exhaust water sources in the name of production,” says Janet.

“In the short term, this causes, among other things, food safety issues; in the longer term, food security is at stake.” Growers rely heavily on crop protection products and technology to address these issues. “Product stewardship is also on agriculture’s agenda: the products and technology at our disposal must be protected so that they can remain effective to help realise optimal yields.”

One of the CropLife accredited collection points for empty containers.

Costs

Because of the strict regulatory environment, the costs involved in the research and development of new crop protection technology are astronomical. “The agri-industry is under tremendous pressure to safeguard and even extend the lifespan of these existing products by handling and using them responsibly and according to the guidelines,” says Janet.

“In doing so we not only address the continued effectiveness of the compounds, but we also minimise the possible detrimental impact on the environment and the general wellbeing of humans and animals.

“InteliGro’s stewardship philosophy is comprehensive, wide-ranging, and integrated, and that is at the heart of our business model. We have always been convinced that there is more than one solution to every problem.”

InteliGro Kidz at the company’s exhibition at NAMPO.

Integrated approach

An integrated approach to pest and disease management is followed. This involves using the best combination of cultural, biological, and chemical measures for circumstances, including plant biotechnology as appropriate. This provides the most cost-effective, environmentally sound, and socially acceptable method of managing diseases, insects, weeds, and other pests in agriculture. This incorporation of biological preventative and control methods in our solutions plays an important role as part of our InteliBio Solutions™ approach which focuses on solutions that are environmentally friendly, have a minimum impact on beneficial organisms and can be used by growers in the production of low- or no-residue produce, which means they are also safe for and welcomed by increasingly health-conscious consumers.

Spray clinics

Regarding product stewardship, InteliGro believes in the empowerment of people – farmers and workers alike. Knowledge is power and by investing significant resources in hosting spray clinics, environmentally friendly and responsible and safe methods of using InteliGro’s products are ensured.

InteliGro spray clinics are held for training farmers and their workers

in correct spraying techniques.

The effective application includes the correct order of mixing pesticides to prevent over or under-dosage. The wrong dosage can lead to:

• Development of resistance of pests and diseases to substances

• Negative environmental impact by residue contamination of resources such as soil and groundwater

• Harmful drift of poison that contaminates feed sources, surface water, and harms bees and other pollinating insects or animals

• Unnecessary costs because of wastage, which influences the grower’s profitability

The safe handling of chemicals, in addition to effective spraying methods, plays an equally important role in:

• Insuring the health of farm workers

• Insuring market access, especially where strict regulatory compliance is required

• Eliminating plastic waste

• Contributing to overall good agricultural practices

In addition, the safe handling of agricultural products and containers extends the stewardship to all role players on the farms, instilling increased ownership that comes with increased responsibility.

Product waste

CropLife accredited collection points have been established at InteliGro depots where empty containers are collected. Growers and their staff are encouraged to rinse these containers thoroughly (at least three times) with clean water and then empty them over the spray tank. Puncture these containers to ensure that they cannot be re-used, before depositing them at these depots for responsible recycling. With increased awareness of the responsible and traceable use of agricultural chemicals, this service solves the problem of plastic waste. It also facilitates market access for growers who must comply with strict export regulations, such as Global Gap.

InteliGro spray clinics also focus on the importance of calibration.

InteliGro Kidz

It is never too early to start influencing the youth on the core issues of a healthy environment. As the quote says, “we are borrowing earth from our children”. That means that they are also responsible for stewardship in lieu of their becoming future farmers. The InteliGro Kidz programme invests in young people in cooperation with agricultural high schools. “We aim to make a positive difference by exposing learners to opportunities in the broader agri-industry, nurturing environmental awareness and encouraging stewardship,” says Janet.

“While being highly rewarding, this interaction with the younger generation is also part of our investment in the future and sustainability of agriculture in South Africa, seeing that tomorrow’s growers hold our continued existence in their hands.”

Shared responsibility

Businesses have a responsibility to implement a business strategy in a profitable way for the benefit of shareholders and investors, as well as employees and other stakeholders. In agriculture, the mandate is to optimise yield, but not at the expense of the environment, animals, or people. Therefore, stewardship in agriculture is a shared responsibility for growers, suppliers, and consumers.

“It must be visible in our solutions,” says Janet. “How we do things is just as important as what we do.

Contact Janet Lawless at 071-682- 6512 or 056-343-3444 or send an e-mail to JanetL@inteligro.co.za.