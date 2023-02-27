Agriculture circulation & filtration solutions

As an industry leader known for providing high-quality pumps and related components, SPECK has experience designing and manufacturing innovative products.

We ensure that our solutions offer outstanding water filtration and circulation to meet the vast needs of the agriculture industry. As a result, we have developed pumps, filters and pre-filters that meet the industry’s standards and requirements for optimal production output and efficiency.

THE IMPORTANCE OF FILTRATION AND CIRCULATION | IN THE AGRICULTURE INDUSTRY

Pumps are widely utilised in the farming sector for irrigation and water management. Due to high water demands, high-quality, reliable pumps are required to ensure efficient water circulation.

SPECK offers a selection of water circulation pumps suited for the demanding requirements of this sector. The units in our BADU collection all have slightly different designs to make them suitable for a wide range of applications.

When selecting a BADU pump, consider the following factors:

What is your desired flow rate?

What is the Total Suction Head (TSH) of your operation?

What is the Total Dynamic Head (TDH) of your operation?

The compatibility of your chosen units, as well as the portability of your operation, should also be considered.

SPECK Solutions for the Agriculture Industry

Fruit and Vegetable Farms: Water circulation units for washing stations and crop maintenance.

Poultry and Pig Farms: Water circulation units for cooling and general care systems.

Fish Farms: Water circulation and filtration units for freshwater tanks.

Abalone and oyster Farms: Water circulation units for saltwater tanks.

Hydro- and aquaponic Farms: Water circulation and filtration units for overall production.

Furthermore, we provide drip irrigation solutions for tunnels and greenhouses and irrigation systems for domestic and commercial use.

Circulation Pumps

We offer the agriculture sector trusted solutions to assist with circulation and filtration through our range of BADU pumps. These high-quality units are designed to meet the needs of various applications, from small to large scale projects.

Water Filtration – Sand and Cartridge Filters

Employ a well-designed sand or cartridge filter to improve the efficiency of your agricultural system’s pump. Our industry experience has enabled flawlessly designed units that will lengthen the lifespan of your pump and improve overall productivity.

Water Filtration – MultiCyclone Pre-filters

To further increase the water-saving capabilities of agriculture circulation and filtration systems, we offer a range of high-quality pre-filters. This range of MultiCyclone pre-filters is optimised to save thousands of litres of water annually, all whilst reducing the maintenance of the primary filter.

Maintaining swimming pool water is crucial to avoid the growth of harmful microorganisms and algae that leave water unsuitable. Our newly launched UV-C systems combine the best disinfectant treatments to aid efficiency and safe water disinfection. This includes a combination of ultraviolet light, ozone, copper ionising and chemicals.

UV-C Explained

Our disinfectant systems utilise the UV-C spectrum, the most lethal UV wavelength for unwanted microorganisms. UV-C light causes permanent damage to microorganisms by penetrating their cell wall. This either destroys them or leaves them unable to reproduce, ensuring excellent water quality.

Our UV-C systems

Guarantees crystal clear water

Disinfects against all microorganisms

Requires fewer chemicals

No risk of chemical overdosing

Sustainable, non-hazardous solution

Choosing the right system for your needs

Our range of products offer high efficiency and have proven to be dependable in small and large agriculture applications worldwide. If you require quality circulation and filtration solutions, our team of specialists can assist. After assessing your production, we can suggest which units will best suit your needs to improve efficiency, water conservation and energy usage.

For more information on any of our products, please feel free to get in touch at https://www.speck-pumps.co.za/