Agrico to show off largest HSD630 yet at NAMPO, and so much more

The Agrico team

For more than 100 years, Agrico has never stopped innovating. Every year we adapt, grow and improve our offering. This year, we are excited to showcase our largest High Speed Disc harrow yet, with a width of 8m for more efficient tillage!

New 8.0 m HSD630 model added to lineup

The Agrico HSD630 has proven itself to be a reliable and efficient high speed disc harrow. Agrico has now added the 8.0 meter trailed, folding frame model for larger applications. The HSD have 630 mm notched discs with individual rubber reset mechanisms and work at high speeds of up to 16 km/h. This model has 52 discs and is ideal for tractors with engine sizes between 180 and 220 kW, depending on working conditions.

The Agrico 8.0 m High Speed Disc can be used for various tillage applications as well as preparation of seedbeds with increased efficiency. The HSD630 is also ideal for short stubble cultivation and can be used in conjunction with conservation farming practices. The carefully designed disc angles provide optimal material flow while cutting residual material effectively and mixing the correct amount into the soil. It also serves as the preferred method to mix fertiliser into the soil.

Web control with GPS for the modern-day farmer

The Agrico Tower Controller in conjunction with an Agrico Advanced RAIN center pivot controller and an Agrico Pump Controller provides you with fully automatic dynamic water pressure control. Agrico’s Tower Controller with GPS not only provides accurate pivot positioning information but adds a crucial moving point of pressure measurement to better the dynamic control.

Dynamic control considers multiple system pressure measurements at key locations to vary the speed of one or more pumps in order to minimise energy usage of a pumping configuration while ensuring that minimum pressure requirements are met.

A recently published case study on a 40 Ha centre pivot with a total field elevation of 21 m yielded a 28% energy saving when compared to a traditional control strategy.

Agrico theft-resistant 101 mm G4 pivot

The Agrico G4 centre pivot is a radical new design with a focus on structural integrity and theft prevention. Theft is prevented by placing all electrical cable and components inside of the structure of the machine, where it is not accessible to thieves.

The structure has an entirely new design and was done with the help of the latest Computer Aided Design (CAD) software and simulations to ensure a structure that can withstand the toughest of conditions. The 101 mm pipe diameter pivots are available in one and two tower machines with spans of up to 50 m and overhangs up to 25 m long, covering areas of up to 1.8 and 5 Ha, respectively. Visit our Nampo stand to see the smallest G4 with 101 mm diameter pipes.

Visit www.agrico.co.za and contact us at +27 21 950 4111 or info@agrico.co.za