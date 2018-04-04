Agri SA deputy the new Agri SETA chairperson

This post is also available in: Afrikaans

Agri SA proudly congratulates Christo van der Rheede as the new Chairperson and Neil Hamman as new board member of the Agri SETA board. Agri SETA is a government agency responsible for the administration and funding of training programs within the agricultural sector. The budget for the 2018/19 financial year for Agri SETA is R373 million, which can clearly give a significant boost for agricultural development.

Christo has served on the Agri SETA board since February 2017 and has already, in cooperation with the outgoing board, addressed various instances of alleged maladministration within the agency. His background is in education and training and he currently serves as the Deputy Chief Executive at Agri SA where he is responsible for transformation within agriculture, among others. The appointment speaks to the recognition that both Christo and Agri SA enjoys as trustworthy partners in agriculture.

Neil is ‘n wine farmer in the Breederiviervallei-district in the Western Cape Province and also serves as Chairperson of the Labour and Development Committee at Agri SA.

“We believe these appointments and the cooperation between Agri SETA and commercial agriculture institutions that contribute to the fund, will improve the level of trust that the agricultural sector has in the institution.” said Christo van der Rheede.

“My immediate priority is to ensure the effective use of funds in order for training programs to make a big impact. Another concern is that most of agricultural colleges do not have enough lecturers with the right qualifications. We will therefore have to mobilise expertise on a large scale to ensure the sustainability and provision of top class entrants to the sector over the long term.”

Agri SA, through its affiliates and agricultural companies, contributes an estimated 95% of Agri SETA’s annual contribution.

Source: Agri SA