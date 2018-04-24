Advice from Tiger Feeds: Use all your senses to produce bright broilers

This post is also available in: Afrikaans

The primary objective of broiler management is to achieve the required bird performance in terms of its live weight, feed conversion, uniformity and meat yield, within the existing economic constraints.

True broiler farming requires positive and constant human interaction with the broiler and its environment. The broiler farmer must be constantly ‘in tune’ with, and aware of the birds’

behaviour and their environment, which is known as stock sense.

For maximum performance to be attained, the bird’s behavioural characteristics and the conditions

within the poultry house must be closely observed. Each condition must be assessed critically and improvements made whenever required.

Practical broiler management monitoring is very useful and can be enhanced if all five human senses are used as follows:

Smell:

Be aware of smells in the environment such as ammonia levels. Is the air stale or stuffy?

Feel:

Air: How does the air feel on your face? Is it stuffy (humid), cold, hot, windy or is there no noticeable air movement? These factors, either in combination or separately, can indicate specific environmental conditions such as insufficient minimum ventilation.

Feed: You can also feel the physical quality of the feed. Are the crumbs very dusty and do the pellets break down very easily in the hand and in the feeder?

Litter: Pick up and feel the condition of the litter. If the litter stays together after compressing, (does not spring apart) it indicates excessive moisture and this may suggest inadequate

ventilation.

Birds: Handle the birds to assess crop fill and check the birds’ general condition.

Temperature: Take notice of air movement on your skin. Is there a draft? What does the temperature of the house feel like?

Taste:

A true chicken farmer can taste the water and feed quality.

Sight:

Distribution: Look at the bird distribution over the floor area. Are specific areas being avoided suggesting an environmental issue (draft, cold, light)?

Bird respiration: Are the birds panting? Is the panting specific to one area of the house, suggesting an airflow or temperature problem?

Behaviour: How do the birds behave in terms of feeding, drinking, and resting? Normally, broilers will be evenly split up between these behaviours.

Litter condition: Are birds avoiding certain areas due to wetness caused by leaking drinkers or excess water from cooling cells? Is cold air entering the house and falling to the floor?

Feeders and drinkers: Are they the right height? Is there feed in the feeders and water in the drinkers and are the drinkers leaking? What is feed quality like?

Hearing:

The birds: Are the birds snickering/sneezing or making respiratory noises? What are their vocalisations like? Often this observation is best done in the evening when ventilation noise is reduced.

A profitable chicken farm is one where a close eye is kept on the birds. Just by using your senses, you can easily recognise the problem or challenging areas in your chicken shed.

