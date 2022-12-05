Advanced seed technology from AgriCOTE® for maximum seed germination

The seed, which is the first of many growing stages in a plant’s life cycle, is also the stage at which the plant is most vulnerable.

Therefore, safeguarding the seed is the most important step in ensuring the growth and productivity of the plant.

What is AgriCOTE®?

When applied to seeds, AgriCOTE® helps seed get off to a good start by providing extra nutrition, preventing damping-off, and shielding them from pests and fungi. AgriCOTE® will improve seed-to-soil contact, which is crucial for a plant’s initial growth and development.

Seed environments enriched with nutrients

Healthy seedlings equal healthy soil, so adding extra nutrients acts as a reservoir of food for the seedlings and the soil microorganisms.

Increased soil-to-seed contact

Better seed-to-soil contact increases the chance of germination by making it easier for the seed to take in water and nutrients.

Accurate seed distribution

Better seed flowability and manageability:

Larger seeds are easier to plant.

Improved form for machine calibration

Less “Fluffy” – simple and consistent placement

Heavier, improving placement precision

The process of a rotary coater

Schematic drawing of a rotary coater.

In rotary coating equipment, materials are applied precisely using a computer-assisted, automated batching process. Every type of seed has a unique formulation and application recipe that can be used.

To ensure uniform and even-sized seeds, the materials are added gradually as layers are built up.

Despite being wet, the seed is dried off right away to stop it from absorbing too much moisture. A fluidized bed dryer with adjustable temperature and speed settings is used for drying.

After the seed has dried to an acceptable level, it is screened so that all of the seeds are the same size and there are few doubles and blanks.

Visit their website at www.agtfoods.co.za, send them an email at ales.za@agtfoods.co.za, or call (+27) 011 762 5261 for more information on AgriCOTE®.