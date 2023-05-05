ADDO Auto Accessories prides itself on quality and is one of the fastest growing companies in the industry reaching new levels in the automotive accessories market.

When asking the ADDO Team what makes their product so unique? Their response of all the features which include, spill resistance, abrasion resistance, innovative pattern, textured surface, durability, flexibility, easy to install, easy to clean and of locally made tells us exactly why they are the best.

The ADDO range of boot, floor and utility mats have been designed by outdoor enthusiasts for our unique African conditions. If you want the best protection for your trusty vehicle, then choose ADDO. The product is made from premium nitrile rubber which has virtually no odour so it doesn’t fill your car with unhealthy chemical odours which can be uncomfortable for adults, kids and pets.

When you install an ADDO Car Mat you no longer have to worry about spills, stains and odours. The ADDO Car Mat is quick and easy to install, and when it comes time to clean, just pull it out, spray it down and let it dry before you reinstall it. With such excellent durability and flexibility, you no longer need to apply any other protective material to ensure maximum coverage and preservation of your vehicle’s interior carpets

Nitrile rubber also offers superior resistance to a wide range of chemicals, oils and solvents for those extreme circumstances and makes for easy cleaning. The unique raised surface channels liquids away and the integrated lip contains accidental spills. The anti-slip texture ensures your cargo and pets are secure during your adventures to the beach, bush or mountains.

Each mat has been designed to custom fit the vehicle and where required, the mats are fitted with OEM compatible clips. The undersides of ADDO mats are fitted with revised industrial strength new generation Velcro to make sure the mat doesn’t slide around.

Our innovative products have been designed and tested for extreme South African conditions giving your vehicle the best protection and care possible without compromising on function and ability to go wherever the road takes you.

With a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee you can’t go wrong.

Visit their website at WWW.ADDOAUTO.COM or contact them at 076-185-8147, 031-569-5190. You can also send them an e-mail at SALES@ADDOAUTO.COM. INSTAGRAM: addoauto, FACEBOOK: ADDOAuto