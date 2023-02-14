2023 Auction dates: Tuli

|January
|25 Jan –
|Council Meeting (14:00)
|Anne-Marie Viljoen
|0514100958
|annamarie@stemma.co.za
|Bloemfontein
|26 Jan –
|Council Meeting (08:00)
|Anne-Marie Viljoen
|0514100958
|annamarie@stemma.co.za
|Bloemfontein
|April
|27 April – 6 May –
|Boem Show
|May
|1 May –
|Vleissentraal SA Stud Book Elite Bull growth test class
|Bloemfontein
|4 May –
|Tuli National Open/ Pregnant Heifer Sale
|Anne-Marie Viljoen
|0514100958
|annamarie@stemma.co.za
|Lettie Fouché School Lapa – Bloemfontein
|3 May –
|Tuli hunting packages & wine auction
|Anne-Marie Viljoen
|0514100958
|annamarie@stemma.co.za
|Lettie Fouché School Lapa – Bloemfontein
|16 -19 May –
|Nampo
|24 May –
|Alpha & Omega Production Sale
|Alwyn Marx
|0834487870
|essex@nokwi.co.za
|Burgersdorp
|26 May – 4 June –
|Royal Show
|June
|26 May – 4 June
|Royal Show
|6 June –
|Langlyf & Nonnie Stud Production Sale
|Albie Rautenbach,Cornelius Rautenbach
|082-959 5759,823714390
|raueasy@telkomsa.net;nonstoet@gmail.com
|Reitz
|21 June –
|Council Meeting (08:00)
|Anne-Marie Viljoen
|0514100958
|annamarie@stemma.co.za
|Bloemfontein
|22 June
|Council Meeting (08:00)
|Anne-Marie Viljoen
|0514100958
|annamarie@stemma.co.za
|Bloemfontein
|August
|1 August –
|Shashi & Tsavo Production Sale
|DON HARVEY
|0825692074
|margih@redalert.co.za
|TBA
|23 August –
|HBH Production Sale
|Russel & Ed Clark
|0875501533
|ed@hbhtuli.co.za
|Dordrecht
|31 August –
|Casman Tuli Production Sale
|AJ Kriel
|0828050926
|casmantuli@gmail.com
|Boshoff
|September
|7 September –
|Tuli Symposium:
|Anne-Marie Viljoen
|0514100958
|annamarie@stemma.co.za
|Lettie Fouché School Lapa – Bloemfontein
|7 September
|Tuli Year End Function
|Anne-Marie Viljoen
|0514100958
|annamarie@stemma.co.za
|Lettie Fouché School Lapa – Bloemfontein
|8 September –
|Tuli AJV
|Anne-Marie Viljoen
|0514100958
|annamarie@stemma.co.za
|Lettie Fouché School Lapa – Bloemfontein
|13 – 16 September
|Nampo Western Cape
|13 September –
|Glen Heath Sale
|Gordon Gilfillan
|083-545 8653
|gk.gilfillan@gmail.com
|Middelburg EC
|19 September –
|Tiptree & Avondale Sale
|S.T.R. MAINS-SHEARD; Dave Mullins
|0823234286,082-299 7953
|crosswayfarm@gmail.com;mullins@isat.co.za
|Thornhill
|October
|13 – 15 October
|ALFA Nampopark
|20 October –
|Go West Production Sale,Vleissentraal –
|Ben Raath
|0834686176
|braath@isat.co.za
|Kimberley
|November
|15 November –
|Council Meeting (14:00)
|Anne-Marie Viljoen
|0514100958
|annamarie@stemma.co.za
|Bloemfontein
|16 November
|Council Meeting (8:00)
|Anne-Marie Viljoen
|0514100958
|annamarie@stemma.co.za
|Bloemfontein