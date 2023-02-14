in Landboukalender, Vee & Wild

2023 Auction dates: Tuli

January     
25 Jan – Council Meeting (14:00)Anne-Marie Viljoen0514100958annamarie@stemma.co.zaBloemfontein
26 Jan – Council Meeting (08:00)Anne-Marie Viljoen0514100958annamarie@stemma.co.zaBloemfontein
      
April     
27 April – 6 May – Boem Show    
      
May     
1 May –  Vleissentraal SA Stud Book Elite Bull growth test class    Bloemfontein
4 May – Tuli National Open/ Pregnant Heifer Sale Anne-Marie Viljoen0514100958annamarie@stemma.co.zaLettie Fouché School Lapa – Bloemfontein
3 May – Tuli hunting packages & wine auction Anne-Marie Viljoen0514100958annamarie@stemma.co.zaLettie Fouché School Lapa – Bloemfontein
16 -19 May – Nampo    
24 May – Alpha & Omega Production SaleAlwyn Marx0834487870essex@nokwi.co.zaBurgersdorp
26 May – 4 June – Royal Show    
June     
26 May – 4 June Royal Show    
6 June – Langlyf & Nonnie Stud Production SaleAlbie Rautenbach,Cornelius Rautenbach082-959 5759,823714390raueasy@telkomsa.net;nonstoet@gmail.comReitz
21 June – Council Meeting (08:00)Anne-Marie Viljoen0514100958annamarie@stemma.co.zaBloemfontein
22 June Council Meeting (08:00)Anne-Marie Viljoen0514100958annamarie@stemma.co.zaBloemfontein
      
August     
1 August – Shashi & Tsavo Production Sale DON HARVEY0825692074margih@redalert.co.zaTBA
23 August – HBH Production SaleRussel & Ed Clark0875501533ed@hbhtuli.co.zaDordrecht
31 August – Casman Tuli Production SaleAJ Kriel0828050926casmantuli@gmail.comBoshoff
      
September     
7 September – Tuli Symposium: Anne-Marie Viljoen0514100958annamarie@stemma.co.zaLettie Fouché School Lapa – Bloemfontein
7 September Tuli Year End FunctionAnne-Marie Viljoen0514100958annamarie@stemma.co.zaLettie Fouché School Lapa – Bloemfontein
8 September – Tuli AJVAnne-Marie Viljoen0514100958annamarie@stemma.co.zaLettie Fouché School Lapa – Bloemfontein
13 – 16 September Nampo Western Cape    
13 September – Glen Heath Sale Gordon Gilfillan083-545 8653gk.gilfillan@gmail.comMiddelburg EC
19 September – Tiptree & Avondale SaleS.T.R. MAINS-SHEARD; Dave Mullins0823234286,082-299 7953crosswayfarm@gmail.com;mullins@isat.co.zaThornhill
      
October     
13 – 15 October ALFA Nampopark    
20 October​ – Go West Production Sale,Vleissentraal –Ben Raath0834686176braath@isat.co.zaKimberley
November     
15 November – Council Meeting (14:00)Anne-Marie Viljoen0514100958annamarie@stemma.co.zaBloemfontein
16 November Council Meeting (8:00)Anne-Marie Viljoen0514100958annamarie@stemma.co.zaBloemfontein

