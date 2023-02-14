2023 Auction dates: Sussex

|FEBRUARIE
|Skietlaagte – Produksieveiling
|Viljoenskroon
|David Mc Call
|082 263 0272
|david@skietlaagte.co.za
|APRIL
|Southern Bull Auction
|Mariental
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|AUGUST
|Huntersvlei Produksieveiling
|Viljoenskroon
|Enrico Cronje
|084 037 8772
|Claire@re.co.za; enrico.cronje@re.co.za
|Kuruman Ram & Bul Veiling
|Kuruman
|
|
|
| Sussex Nasionale Veiling
|Bloemfontein
|
|
|sussex@studbook.co.za
|
|
|
|
|
|Durow Produksieveiling
|Clocolan
|Niel Durow
|0833099022
|fcdurowtrust@telkomsa.net
|Pothou, ProGen en Blema Ba Kan Produksieveiling
|Viljoenskroon
|George Potgieter, Junior Keyser
|082 787 3899
|george@pothou.co.za;junior.keyser@fqml.com,pothousussex@yahoo.com
|SEPTEMBER
|Avoca & Mountain Shadow Produksieveiling
|
|Geoff Orpen,Johan du Randt
|0459719082,084 880 8920
|avoca@eci.co.za;johandurandt@gmail.com
|Swartland Skou-Veiling
|Morreesburg
|
|
|
|OKTOBER
|Paresis veiling
|Otjiwarongo
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|