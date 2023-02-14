in Landboukalender, Vee & Wild

2023 Auction dates: Sussex

FEBRUARIE
Skietlaagte – ProduksieveilingViljoenskroonDavid Mc Call082 263 0272david@skietlaagte.co.za
APRIL
Southern Bull Auction Mariental   
     
AUGUST
Huntersvlei Produksieveiling ViljoenskroonEnrico Cronje084 037 8772Claire@re.co.za; enrico.cronje@re.co.za
Kuruman Ram & Bul Veiling Kuruman   
 Sussex Nasionale VeilingBloemfontein  sussex@studbook.co.za
     
Durow ProduksieveilingClocolanNiel Durow0833099022fcdurowtrust@telkomsa.net
Pothou, ProGen en Blema Ba Kan ProduksieveilingViljoenskroonGeorge Potgieter, Junior Keyser082 787 3899george@pothou.co.za;junior.keyser@fqml.com,pothousussex@yahoo.com
SEPTEMBER
Avoca & Mountain Shadow Produksieveiling Geoff Orpen,Johan du Randt0459719082,084 880 8920avoca@eci.co.za;johandurandt@gmail.com
Swartland Skou-Veiling Morreesburg   
OKTOBER
Paresis veiling Otjiwarongo   
     

sussex

