2023 Auction dates: Nguni

|FEBRUARY
|25
|Northern Club Sale
|Bela Bela
|Andre Bothma
|0824523865
|APRIL
|18
|Hamman Ngunis Sale
|Ermelo
|Gerhard Hamman
|0827874076
|gerhard@hammanngunis.co.za
|
|MAY
|6
|KZN Elite Nguni Sale
|Mooi River saleyards
|Barry Cole
|0826005628
|plexilam@iuncapped.co.za
|
|SEPTEMBER
|13
|Umsenge Auction
|Fort Beaufort/Cathcard
|Vernon Sparks
|0832770762
|16
|Nguni National Sale
|OCTOBER
|12
|Regainer Group Auction
|Nooitgedacht Wine
|Tinus Havinga
|0716001596
|tinus@farmspace.co.za
|14
|KZN Club Sale
|Mooi River saleyards
|Barry Cole
|0826005628
|plexilam@iuncapped.co.za
|18
|Sentrale Nguni Club Sale
|Colesberg
|Dawie Kotzé
|0736266873
|dawieko@gmail.com
|
|NOVEMBER
|11
|Amathole Breeders Group Sale
|Komga Showgrounds
|Peter Bezuidenhout
|0825701340,083 274 3319,
|peterbez@absamail.co.z
|25
|KZN Spring Sale
|Mooi River saleyards
|Barry Cole
|0826005628
|plexilam@iuncapped.co.za