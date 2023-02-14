in Artikels, Landboukalender, News, Vee & Wild

2023 Auction dates: Nguni

FEBRUARY
25Northern Club SaleBela BelaAndre Bothma0824523865
    andrebothma04@gmail.com
     
APRIL
18Hamman Ngunis SaleErmeloGerhard Hamman0827874076
    gerhard@hammanngunis.co.za
 MAY
6KZN Elite Nguni SaleMooi River saleyardsBarry Cole0826005628
    plexilam@iuncapped.co.za
 SEPTEMBER
13Umsenge AuctionFort Beaufort/CathcardVernon Sparks0832770762
16Nguni National Sale  bushkloof@albanynet.co.za
 OCTOBER
12Regainer Group AuctionNooitgedacht Wine Tinus Havinga0716001596
  Stellenbosch tinus@farmspace.co.za
14KZN Club SaleMooi River saleyardsBarry Cole0826005628
    plexilam@iuncapped.co.za
18Sentrale Nguni Club SaleColesbergDawie Kotzé0736266873
    dawieko@gmail.com
 NOVEMBER
11Amathole Breeders Group SaleKomga Showgrounds Peter Bezuidenhout0825701340,083 274 3319,
    peterbez@absamail.co.z
25KZN Spring SaleMooi River saleyardsBarry Cole0826005628
plexilam@iuncapped.co.za

Nguniveilings

