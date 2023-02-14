in Landboukalender

2023 Action dates: Santa Gertrudis

JULY
Frankfort Veldbul VeilingRoyal Auction Centre Frankfort   
OTV Ram & Bull AuctionJanvos Estates Ermelo   
AUGUST
SantarustBonero , DelaryvilleJuan Freeman0845494432juan.freeman1@gmail.com
Lowrens & WilliamsLeeuwpan , LeandraKoos Louwrens, Amy Williams082 555 5774;083 627 0978mannat@mweb.co.za;williams@soft.co.za
SEPTEMBER
Summer Sale Santa & DormerBe Human , BloemfonteinTimmy Robertson0794930115dolene@desley.co.za
The Selection Santa Sale Rondepan Farm, Barberspan, SannieshofCarl Annadale0825693287ssjanna@vodamail.co.za
Santa Select Auction Vryburg ShowgroundsLouwrens v Vuuren   
3 in 1 Santa AuctionRegina , KroonstadHerman Kleynhans0824513800kvs@gcs.co.za
X-clusive Santa Sale Circle C , Excelsior.Pip Hobson0834000521pinekloof@gmail.com

