2023 Action dates: Santa Gertrudis

|JULY
|Frankfort Veldbul Veiling
|Royal Auction Centre Frankfort
|
|
|
|OTV Ram & Bull Auction
|Janvos Estates Ermelo
|
|
|
|AUGUST
|Santarust
|Bonero , Delaryville
|Juan Freeman
|0845494432
|juan.freeman1@gmail.com
|Lowrens & Williams
|Leeuwpan , Leandra
|Koos Louwrens, Amy Williams
|082 555 5774;083 627 0978
|mannat@mweb.co.za;williams@soft.co.za
|SEPTEMBER
|Summer Sale Santa & Dormer
|Be Human , Bloemfontein
|Timmy Robertson
|0794930115
|dolene@desley.co.za
|The Selection Santa Sale
|Rondepan Farm, Barberspan, Sannieshof
|Carl Annadale
|0825693287
|ssjanna@vodamail.co.za
|Santa Select Auction
|Vryburg Showgrounds
|Louwrens v Vuuren
|
|
|3 in 1 Santa Auction
|Regina , Kroonstad
|Herman Kleynhans
|0824513800
|kvs@gcs.co.za
|X-clusive Santa Sale
|Circle C , Excelsior.
|Pip Hobson
|0834000521
|pinekloof@gmail.com