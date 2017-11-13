Zulu King receives Farmtrac tractors

Two FARMTRAC FT6075 Heritage Pro tractors were presented to the Zulu monarch by India’s Minister for External Affairs‚ General Vijay Kumar Singh.

The tractors were provided by Vukani Agri (Pty) Ltd, the recently appointed South African Distributor of FARMTRAC tractors. Its Head Office is situated in Isando, close to OR Tambo International Airport. “Customer care is a key differentiator for Vukani Agri” said Mr Piet Rademeyer, CEO of Vukani Agri who attended the handover together with the company’s Executive Director Raman Dhawan.

Vukani Agri has invested a significant amount into developing the brand and currently carries around R15 million in stock, parts and spares. Escorts Agri Machinery Ltd‚ one of India’s top tractor manufacturers, produces around 60 000 FARMTRAC tractors annually.

The High Commission of India in Pretoria issued a statement in which it stated that the king’s gift was “symbolic of the mutual respect and goodwill that exists between the Indian and Zulu people‚ and in a broader context‚ India and South Africa”.

King Goodwill Zwelithini is an avid farmer with five farms in northern KwaZulu-Natal.