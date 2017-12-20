Zetor: The perfect tractor for Zambian farmers

Prompt action is vital for any farming operation. Soil preparation, planting, haymaking, and even manure removal cannot wait… and for all these important tasks, the farmer needs a dependable, affordable tractor – like Zetor.

Just after the Second World War, a tractor was born in the former Czechoslovakia. In those days, there was a desperate need for an inexpensive, mass produced, light tractor to pull the country out of the devastation of the war. In June 1945, after the nationalisation of the heavy industries, the National Committee decided that there should only be one state owned tractor manufacturer. They invited a few manufacturers to compete for this appointment. František Musil worked day and night in the Zbrojovka engineering plant in Brno to meet the deadline which was set at six months. With his passion and discipline, he could inspire his team right through the arduous process, despite the low financial remunerations of the post-war period.

On 14 November 1945, the final product was presented and that was the birth of the winning tractor – Zetor. The model name was Z 25. The name is a combination of the letter “Z” which is the first letter of Zbrojovka and the last two letters of tractor – “or”. On 15 March 1946, the first three Z 25 tractors were delivered to customers during a small celebration in the Zbrojovka Brno factory. On 17 August 1964, the Chamber of Commerce and Craft registered the name, Zetor.

150 000 of the Z 25-models were build. It could drive at 32 km/h, compared to the 20 km/h average speed of other tractors. It is recorded that some farmers could even reach up to 50 km/h with Zetor tractors! That was very dangerous and the sixth gear had to be blocked. In 1954, Zetor established their own research and development facility. Their first result was the Zetor Super 35 – a tractor with a 31 kW four-cylinder diesel engine. This model also featured a central axle with blade springs and a spring under the driver’s seat. The driver’s cab was also heated. Between the years 1955 and 1960 21 500 tractors of this model were build.

Zetor constantly developed and enhanced their tractors. In 1960, they were the first to introduce the concept of unified elements in their first generation unified tractor series. This concept allowed them to use identical parts for different models. This simplified manufacturing and services, and enabled them to develop a wide range of models and styles. In 1968, Zetor launched the CRYSTAL in their second generation of unified tractors. It was built for heavy operations and featured the first safety cab in the world. For the first time in the world they also equipped their four cylinder engine with balancing spindles.

It dropped the noise level in the cab to below 85 decibels. The new torque multiplier allowed for gear selections under load and doubling of the gears when the traction force was increased. The fall of communism in 1989 introduced the age of privatisation. On 1 July 1993, part of the assets of the state owned Zetor was transferred to the joint-stock company Zetor, a.s. whose majority share was held by the Consolidation Bank.

In 2002, the Zetor brand was bought by the Slovakian company, HTC Holdings. Zetor is one of the few tractor companies in the world who builds their own engines and transmissions. Since their humble start in 1946, Zetor produced 1,3 million tractors and today they build about 4 000 tractors per year, which are currently exported to 57 countries worldwide.

Zetor today

The six main models produced by Zetor today are the UTILIX, HORTUS, MAJOR, PROXIMA, FORTERRA and CRYSTAL. They also manufacture a wide range of front-end loaders and material handling machines. In November this year, Zetor launched their futuristic Major HS80. It was launched at the huge trade show, AgriTechnica, in Hanover, Germany, in November. This attractive tractor introduces the company’s new styling and was designed by Pininfarina studio, who designed many trains, buses and cars, including Ferrari.

Zetor in Zambia

Zetor is an aggressive exporter and this year they introduced their tractors to Kenya, the Philippines, Uzbekistan and Zambia. But this is not the first time Zetors are sold in Zambia. Between 1979 and 2000, nearly 700 tractors were exported to Zambia before it was interrupted. In 2017, AgriServe Agro picked up the reigns again when they sealed a deal with Zetor at AgriTech show in Chisamba. The Czech Minister of Agriculture, Marian Jurečka, attended the show himself to hand over the newly bought tractors to their owners.

“The Zetor tractor has a very good reputation in Zambia as a very reliable machine and we believe in this product. We’ve invested a lot of resources to establish and support this brand,” Willem van Zyl, Technical Director of AgriServe Agro, says.

AgriServe Agro and Zetor decided to introduce the PROXIMA and FORTERRA series to Zambia as they will suit the local circumstances and tough conditions. Zambian farmers prefer versatile and reliable tractors which are easy to maintain. The PROXIMA series is a basic tractor and consists of three models, the CL, GP and HS. They all have four cylinder Zetor engines and mechanical transmissions. The CL delivers 60 to 74 kW, the GP 60 to 82 kW, and the HS 60 to 90 kW.

The FORTERRA series consists of three models. The basic CL is equipped with a four cylinder engine with a power range of 72 to 101 kW and a 24/18 gearbox. Unlike the basic model, the HSX is equipped with a more modern 30/30 gearbox with a hydraulic reverser. The highest model, the HD, delivers up to 110 kW. It has a more robust body, suspended axle and multifunctional control panel. AgriServe Agro intends to employ Czech technicians from Zetor who will transfer their skills and train their Zambian colleagues over the next two years.

“We have invested in a strong after sales service team as well as a qualified technical team from the Czech Republic to support our clients,” Willem says.

AgriServe Agro is also developing a Czech Centre of Excellence in Kasisi, where demonstrations and training will be offered to farmers and farm workers.

A Zetor tractor is within your reach. Contact Willem van Zyl at +26(0) 96-562-0775, or send an e-mail to willem@agriserveagro.com