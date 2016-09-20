Zambian agri-business supports growth of Zambian archery

Archery in Zambia has had in its short history a series of tempestuous start-ups and collapses. In the past, the sport could never attract the numbers to justify long term viability. However, it seems as if it has now taken flight. Incredible success was achieved in several international events. The culmination was an 8 member team taking the second place and awarded numerous medals at the African Field Archery Championships in Namibia 2001.

The awards included 2 gold medals and new records in the veteran class, showing Zambia had archers of the highest standard although the numbers remained stagnant around 10 to 12 archers countrywide. In 2014 the Lusaka Archery Club was rekindled and began rejuvenating its world standard field archery range. At the same time, the Wessels family, through their Leisure X-treme archery shop, brought in the first 3-D targets into Zambia and organised shoots from Mazabuka to Solwezi. The monthly 3-D shoots were very popular and are still attracting more and more archers. 3-D archery also attracts a new form of archer: the bow hunter!

The bow hunting revolution sweeping the hunting world had not left Zambia untouched. To overcome the lack of facilities, training and clubs, Mkushi formed its own archery club and purchased a set of 3-D targets. In May 2016 Lusaka Archery Club approached Mkushi Club with the idea of holding a 3-D Nationals. It was agreed to be done in two legs for the first year with dates set 27-28 August in Lusaka and 24-25 September in Mkushi.

Farmers to the rescue

The task was daunting as the organising committee scrambled for sponsorships, but with the economy in its current doldrums, confidence was not high. It was Zambian Agri-Business and the farming community that stepped up to support this “Zambitious” venture!

AFGRI, Amiran, Omnia, Multicrop, Farm Feeds and Sable Farms all were quick to provide support together with Archer’s Edge South Africa, Automotive Equipment, Liege Construction, Dawn Africa, Pipemaster, The Hardware Store, Zambia Breweries, Leisure Xtreme and personal sponsorships. The event was advertised through various online channels and a Zambia Archery Facebook group was set up which has grown steadily to over 80 members and continues to grow. 29 archers in all 5 shooting classes, including ladies and juniors, participated in the first leg in Lusaka.

Many archers could not attend due to the late notice and clashes with other events. The first leg consisted of a 3-D round and a 2-D round on Lusaka Archery Club’s range with some fantastic archery on display. After this leg, the enquiries and level of interest in the sport has skyrocketed and archery equipment sales have grown exponentially. It appears Zambian Archery has finally found a medium to ensure a foundation for its long term viability and growth as it now appeals to competitive archers and bow hunters alike. The facilities and skills transfers effected by 3-D archery and the formation of clubs can lead to rapid expansion of the sport that will benefit the game industry in Zambia through demand of bow hunters.

Sable Farms have been on the forefront of promoting bow hunting in Zambia as they strive to convert their game farm to predominantly bow hunting and have constructed the necessary facilities such as blinds and tree stands. With a plethora of game species on offer, they are well poised to exploit on this rapidly expanding form of hunting and the advent of 3-D archery ensures that hunters will in turn hone their archery skills in preparation for “the real thing”. This creates an ethical environment for bow hunting and assists prospective hunters to achieve the level of skill required for bow hunting. In this regard Sable Farms sponsored a warthog hunt as a prize. A 3-D warthog was set up and each class of archer was invited to let loose a single arrow 50% further than their normal maximum shooting distance which ranged from 32 yards to 83 yards! Miss Rachel Elton of Mkushi won the prize by putting an arrow dead centre in the kill zone.

The second leg and inaugural prizegiving in Mkushi on 24-25 September is fast approaching, and it promises to be a hugely successful event in this hospitable farming block. All over the country, archers are preparing for the event, ensuring the rapid growth of this sport and bow hunting in years to come. All archers and supporters are invited to attend the event.